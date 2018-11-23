Joanna Gaines Gushes Over Adorable Thanksgiving Pic Of Baby Crew, ‘I Can’t Handle It’

Actress Joanna Gaines expressed her gratitude this Thanksgiving by posting adorable photos of her 5-month-old son Crew on her Instagram account, reported People.

The Fixer Upper star celebrated the holiday with a Lebanese Thanksgiving feast alongside her parents, husband Chip Gaines, and older children Emmie Kay, 8, Duke, 9, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 13. In addition to the photos of sweet baby Crew, the actress posted photos from the dinner, showing off the Lebanese delicacies that they made for the occasion.

One of the photos features Crew in the arms of an older sibling. In the adorable photo of the siblings, Crew, dressed in a red-and-white-striped sleeper, is asleep on top of his sister. He has a pacifier in his mouth while his sister holds one of his tiny hands. The sister, dressed in a blue shirt, also appears to be asleep as a fluffy white blanket keeps them warm.

Joanna captioned the photo, “Thankful,” followed by a red heart. Her 9.2 million followers went crazy for the photo, expressing how adorable the siblings looked together and how “precious” the snap was.

One follower commented, “This needs to be framed. Just beautiful,” while another wrote, “It’s the sweetest thing when your big babe and little babe snuggle up like this.”

A second photo, posted to her Instagram story, had the actress gushing over her sweet youngest child. In the photo, Crew is once again fast asleep in a family member’s arms with a pacifier popped securely in his mouth. He is dressed in a gray-and-white-striped sleeper and snuggles up against a bunny blanket as he snoozes.

Joanna wrote across the bottom of the snap, “First time he’s been into a blankie. This bunny has been his friend all day. I can’t handle it.”

Joanna Gaines / Instagram

The Gaines family enjoyed a meal of kibbeh (ground lamb with bulgar wheat and seasonings), cabbage rolls, grape leaves, olives, Syrian donuts, and a Lebanese salad (with tomatoes and cucumbers). On a video of the spread, Joanna wrote, “My Korean mama made this amazing Lebanese spread. Grampa Stevens would be proud.”

In the beginning of November, Joanna spoke with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about her big family and how she balances her busy life with an infant.