How Kate Middleton Refused Royal Wedding Request As The First Commoner In 350 Years

Kate Middleton was the first commoner to marry into the British royal family in 350 years, but that didn’t mean that she was ready for all of the royal traditions to dictate her special day. According to documentary William & Kate: The Journey, there was a simple hair request that Kate couldn’t deal with. This is what reporter Ashley Pearson said, according to Cosmopolitan.

“Royal sources tell me that the royals indicated very strongly to Kate that they would prefer her to wear her hair up for this very special occasion. However, Kate had her heart set on wearing her hair down with long flowing curls, which is her favorite way to wear it, and actually William’s favorite as well.”

And with the hair request aside, it’s notable that Kate joined the royals after centuries of traditional marriages. The process required the queen to issue a formal statement approving the union, which was the same for Meghan Markle.

Since then, Kate has risen in popularity. Even with the entrance of American Meghan, Kate has maintained her status as a fashion icon. Not only that, Kate seems to be opening up more lately, even revealing that she had a hard time choosing a major, detailed Yahoo News.

Of course, Kate’s hair decision may have raised many eyebrows, but since then Duchess Meghan has stepped into her role. The latter has seemingly pushed fashion protocols to the limit, with pants, no hats, and has infused some glitz and glamour with statement pieces.

Plus, it’s not so strange to hear a woman’s wishes for her big day being contrary to what others may want. In the case of Meghan, there were rumors that she wanted to wear an emerald-encrusted tiara but that the request was denied by the queen.

But both Kate and Meghan’s wedding days went off without a hitch, with or without certain hairstyles or tiaras.

Notably, the two women appear to be taking fashion inspiration from Princess Diana and themselves, as they’ve been spotted wearing similar outfits to events. This could indicate their close friendship, which is contrary to some rumors that the two are rivals.

The latest twinning happened recently, as Meghan stepped out in a beautiful red outfit to meet with people at the Hubb Community Kitchen which was her first charity work. Meanwhile, Kate also wore a similar red color while the two women sported low ponytails, detailed Cosmopolitan.