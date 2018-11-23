Tynwald Mills Store Forced To Apologize For ‘Sexual’ Christmas Polar Bear Display

It’s getting to be that time of year again. Stores all over the globe are dressed to the nines for the Christmas season — with tinsel, baubles, and fairy lights decking every window and mannequin in sight. But one shop in department store Tynwald Mills on the Isle of Man seems to have gone a bit too far with the holiday cheer.

After a Christmas display was set up in the mall, people noticed that the way the giant polar bears were set up left little to the imagination, as Shared reported.

Aside from the standard snow-covered trees set up, two polar bears were also on scene. Unfortunately, they seemed to have been set up in a suggestive position. The one in front was standing on all fours, while the other — which had been placed behind it — was standing upright, almost touching the backside of the one in front.

Photos of the scene quickly went viral over social media, with plenty of people sharing the polar bears’ sexy romp in the middle of the mall. To add to the controversy, there was another, smaller bear set up in a nearby corner. Said bear appeared to be sneakily ogling the two larger bears at the center of shoppers’ attention.

Polar bear display stuns Isle of Man shoppers https://t.co/pGUuewW8rA — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) November 20, 2018

After the barrage of online comments on the Christmas display — as well as what one can only assume would also have been a myriad of verbal complaints to mall managers from angry parents — Tynwald Mills issued a statement to apologize for their mistake, adding that the display has been altered somewhat.

“We’d like to thank our customers for getting a little too into Christmas this year with our Polar Bears in the atrium and can reassure you the display has changed somewhat since setup. Apologies to anybody offended by our somewhat interactive display.”

By the sounds of that apology, the display had not been intentionally set up in this manner by mall employees, but had been moved around by customers who saw a prime opportunity with the bears. Unfortunately for them, clerks working at the mall hadn’t noticed the aberration quickly enough to prevent the public from getting an eyeful.

The result of the raunchy bear display appeared just days later, when Tynwald Mills shared another photo to their Facebook account — this time showing a baby polar bear statue dressed in a festive Christmas sweater with a reindeer pattern running across the fabric.

“It’s a Christmas miracle! This little guy showed up at Tynwald Mills this morning!” they wrote on Monday.