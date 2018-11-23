Amanda Holden Shows Off Her Age-Defying Physique In Green Bikini On Instagram

Amanda Holden is celebrating her 10th wedding anniversary in grand style. The Britain’s Got Talent judge took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a snap of herself enjoying the Maldives as she and Chris Hughes celebrate their decade-long marriage, the Daily Mail is reporting.

In the photo, the 47-year-old stunner showed that she is looking better than ever in a green string bikini. She is seen lying on a pool of crystal-clear water rocking the tiny bikini by fashion designer of swimwear Melissa Odabash, according to the post’s tag. The camera captures Holden on her back from a low angle, which catches the left side of her body. Holden has her right leg bent up while her left leg is stretched out in front of her, showcasing her incredibly toned thigh muscles. The position she is in also highlights her washboard abs and obliques.

The TV presenter, actress, and singer appears to be wearing a black mask over her eyes, allowing her to soak up the sun without having the glaring light bother her. Holden appears to be hanging out in an infinity pool that appears to blend in with the turquoise ocean in the background.

In the caption, the blonde beauty added the hashtags “Breathe,” “The Place To Be Maldives,” “Second Honeymoon,” and “Love” along with a heart emoji.

According to the post’s tag, Holden is enjoying the sun at LUX South Ari Atoll, a luxury resort located in the Maldives. The photo, which she shared with her 920,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 14,500 likes and nearly 200 comments, with users writing on her physique as well as the beauty of the photo’s setting.

“Omg you are insane,” one Instagram user wrote, with the accompanying hashtag “Serious Body Goals,” while another user added, “My goodness you’re a total goddess Amanda.”

As the Daily Mail noted, Holden and Hughes, former drummer of Adam and the Ants, married in December 2008 at Babington House in Somerset two years after they welcomed their first child together, daughter Alexa, 12. They have since had another daughter, Hollie, 6, whom they welcomed a year after Holden tragically gave birth to a stillborn son, Theo.

“They scanned my tummy… and it was one of the most surreal moments of my life,” she has said of the experience, as quoted by the Daily Mail. “I remember hearing this woman screaming and shouting and I was thinking, ‘Where is that coming from?’ And it was coming from me and I didn’t even know I was doing it.”