‘Teen Mom 2’ Season Nine Has Reportedly Been Extended: When Do The New Episodes Premiere?

The upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2 has reportedly been extended several weeks before its premiere.

According to the Ashley’s Reality Roundup, MTV has decided to add at least six additional episodes of the series’ ninth season to the show, which will include returning cast members Jenelle Evans, Briana DeJesus, Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska.

“As of right now, Season 9 will start airing in January,” a source told the outlet on November 21. “MTV is very happy with how [Teen Mom 2] performs so they want to lock things in. They may choose to extend Season 9 even more, beyond these extra six episodes, too.”

Earlier this year, after MTV first renewed the series for a ninth season, Evans took to her Instagram page to declare that the new season would be “boring” without her husband, David Eason, who was fired back in February. Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that she is able to refuse to film additional scenes of the show. In fact, the insider claimed that Evans — and the other cast members — have no choice when it comes to how many episodes MTV decides to air.

That said, the men and women of the show are given more money for the added episodes.

“They are paid per episode, technically, so they will get additional money for each extra episode they appear in,” a behind-the-scenes source confirmed.

Although MTV originally planned to feature just 12 episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9, they have since opted for 18 because, as the Ashley’s Reality Roundup explained, there’s simply too much going on in most of the cast’s lives to sum it up in just a dozen episodes.

MTV reportedly is also planning to extend the season because the series is doing so much better than the rest of the Teen Mom shows. As the insider explained, the ratings on Teen Mom OG dropped to the lowest they’ve ever been during the currently airing eighth season — and the ratings for Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant are nowhere near that of Teen Mom 2.

As for the upcoming reunion special for Season 9, producers are reportedly planning to film the girls separately. This is reportedly a move to avoid any altercations, such as they ones the network has experienced during seasons past.

“No date has been given to the cast or crew yet [for the Reunion], but everyone has been informed that each of the girls will meet with the show’s higher-ups to discuss what they think needs to be changed going into the next Reunion,” the source said.

Teen Mom 2 Season 9 will air early next year on MTV, but a premiere date has not yet been announced.