Samsung Galaxy S10 Could Have Nearly Nonexistent Bezels, New Leak Suggests

A new video posted by a regular mobile device leaker suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S10 might come with extremely slim, barely existent bezels.

A report from TechRadar cited a post from the Ice Universe Twitter account, which provided on Thursday a sneak-peek at a screen protector purportedly designed for next year’s Galaxy S10 flagship. The video shows that the bezels are still visible, but as TechRadar described it, the design feature is “almost non-existent” despite the Galaxy S10’s rumored notch-less design.

Separately, Ice Universe also took to the Chinese social networking site Weibo to post photos of the supposed Samsung Galaxy S10 screen protector. According to TechRadar, another user similarly shared images of the accessory, again showing off what could be an almost bezel-free design for the Galaxy S10.

All in all, TechRadar noted that the new screen protector leaks are mostly consistent with earlier rumors hinting at the Galaxy S10’s design and Samsung’s own teases for the upcoming flagship at its recent developer’s expo.

Earlier this month, the South Korean tech giant announced four new screen designs at the Samsung Developer Conference in San Francisco, including the so-called “New Infinity” design that also appeared to be almost bezel-free. The other three designs, the Infinity-U, Infinity-V, and Infinity-O, included cutouts for the front camera on the upper part of the phone, with different cutout shapes and orientations for each design. As Forbes noted, Ice Universe believes the Samsung Galaxy S10 will use the Infinity-O design, which has the camera hole on the upper left corner of the device.

Budget Samsung Galaxy S10 to come with a flat Infinity-O display: report https://t.co/DQeM3yBr5g pic.twitter.com/KdjTZHlDwb — MobileSyrup (@MobileSyrup) November 12, 2018

Based on Ice Universe’s latest leak, there doesn’t appear to be any sign of a front camera hole on the supposed Galaxy S10 screen protector. However, TechRadar wrote that this might not be an issue, as the screen protector is transparent. Additionally, another mobile leaker, Ben Geskin, specified in a recent tweet that the Infinity-O design could be used on the rumored entry-level Galaxy S10 variant.

Although TechRadar stressed that the screen protector leak should be taken with a grain of salt, it might not be much longer before the Samsung Galaxy S10 arrives, as a report from the Korea Herald suggested earlier in November that the device might be launched in February 2019. A report from the Inquisitr recently noted that the Galaxy S10 might come in four variants, including a 6.7-inch version that will support 5G connectivity and feature six rear and front cameras, two slightly lower-end, but premium flagship models with 6.4-inch and 5.8-inch displays, and a 5.8-inch version designed for budget-conscious consumers.