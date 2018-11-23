Ariana Grande Posts Throwback Photo With Mac Miller On Instagram — ‘You’re V Missed’

Ariana Grande has been using her Instagram page lately to promote her upcoming music video “Thank U, Next,” but she found a way to also pay tribute to Mac Miller on Thanksgiving through the popular social media platform’s Stories tool.

On Thursday, the pop star added a lot of different snaps and videos to her Instagram Stories, including one toward the end of her and Miller from one year ago, as the Daily Mail pointed out. In the snap, the 25-year-old songstress is featured lying next to Miller, whose eyes are closed for the shot, with the words “Happy Thanksgiving” and fall motifs and emoji adorning it.

She included the words, “You’re v missed,” in her signature tiny font in white at the lower left corner of the snap. The date on the original photo reads Nov. 22, 2017, suggesting this moment was captured during last year’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

The rapper was 26-years-old when he was found unresponsive in his Studio City home on Sep. 7, 2018. His death was the result of an accidental overdose caused by mixing fentanyl— a synthetic opioid 30 times more powerful than heroin— cocaine, and alcohol, Rolling Stone reported earlier this month, citing a toxicology report released by the L.A. County Coroners Office.

After Miller’s death, Grande took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her former boyfriend.

Grande and Miller dated for almost two years before they split up, which the “God Is a Woman” singer announced in May. She announced she was engaged to SNL cast member Pete Davidson two months after. However, Grande and Davidson have since called it off, with the breakup coming a little more than a month after Miller’s death.

Grande hasn’t officially commented on their breakup, but she has shown annoyance with his joking about their relationship on the air.

On Nov. 3, Grande released “Thank U, Next,” which mentions Davidson along with her other exes Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez, and Miller in the opening line, as USA Today reported. Grande has kept a low profile since calling off the engagement, using her social media mostly to share teasing elements of her new music video.

So far, she has hinted that the video will have elements of Hollywood movies Mean Girls, Legally Blonde, and 13 Going On 30, as the Daily Mail noted. In addition, she also revealed the clip will honor the film Bring It On by sharing a photo of herself dressed as a Missy Pantone-style cheerleader, as Cosmopolitan magazine puts it.