Tamera Mowry-Housley & Husband Share Heartbreaking Thanksgiving Tributes To Murdered Niece

The couple spent their first Thanksgiving without their niece after she was tragically shot dead earlier this month.

Tamera Mowry-Housley and her husband Adam Housley both shared heartbreaking tributes to their 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley, who was tragically shot and killed during the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks, California, earlier this month. Adam took to Instagram on November 22 to share a family photo in which he shared his grief.

The adorable picture showed him and wife Tamera posing with their family members in happier times, including Alaina who was sweetly holding on to the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Ariah and next to their son, 6-year-old Aden.

Adam, who is a former news correspondent for Fox News, then shared a heartbreaking message in the caption as the Housley family were forced to spend their first Thanksgiving without Alaina, who was shot dead just 15 days before the holiday.

“Never thought we’d be here. Never thought we’d be together in this way. The hurt has been eased a bit by the warmth. We stand with so many of you as #alainasvoice pushes us to make this world a better place,” the father of two wrote in the caption of the family photo.

“We’ve always been that way, but now we have an angel…as do many of you…fighting against violence of all types… hurting people of all walks,” Tamera’s husband continued. “May your #thanksgiving be filled with warmth.”

Housley also shared a sweet photo of himself and Tamera with the sweet and heartfelt post as his wife also paid tribute to their late niece on her own account on November 22.

Per a report by People, The Real co-host – who took several days off from appearing on the show alongside Adrienne Bailon, Jeannie Mai, and Loni Love following the tragedy – shared the same family picture on Instagram Stories where she drew a white heart around Alaina and her children.

Mowry-Housley then wrote in the caption, “Missing you Lai Lai,” seemingly calling the late teenager by her nickname.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

She also shared a sweet message for her husband on her own Instagram page after a very difficult couple of weeks for the Housley family in the wake of the shooting.

Posting the same photo of herself and Adam that her husband shared on his account, Mowry-Housley told her 6.3 million followers on the social media site about how grateful she is for him and their family as she referred to Adam as being her “rock.”

“Thankful for you and our family… Thankful for your faith in God that inspires me to keep my faith,” the star, who is the twin sister of fellow actress Tia Mowry, wrote in the caption. Tamera also told her husband, “Thank you for calming my nerves in the middle of the night. Thank you for loving me through it all. I love you.”

She also added the hashtag “happythanksgiving” to her post on the U.S. holiday.

The Thanksgiving tributes from Housley and Mowry-Housley came shortly after the Inquisitr reported that Tamera shared another heartbreaking message for Alaina as she was laid to rest, sweetly telling the late teenager that she would make “one gorgeous angel.”

Housley was one of 12 people who tragically died when a gunman opened fire inside the California bar and grill on November 7 before then turning the gun on himself.