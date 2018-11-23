‘Fox News’ Forced To Apologize After Guest Calls Hillary Clinton ‘Herpes’ That ‘Won’t Go Away’

And it's not even surprising.

Fox News may be the most widely viewed TV news network in America, but its tremendous outreach doesn’t seem to instill a modicum of responsibility when reporting the news.

Another example of outright prejudice by the network happened yesterday when a guest appearing during a news broadcast, Anna Paulina, compared Hillary Clinton to “herpes” that “won’t go away”. Paulina, who is Turning Point USA’s director of Hispanic engagement, was speaking to political analyst Doug Schoen about Clinton emails, which is once again the topic of conservative discourse after reports suggested that Congress was considering opening an investigation into whether Ivanka Trump used her private email to carry out government-related business, as reported by the Inquisitr earlier today.

In an apparent attempt to deflect from the accusations, Trump this week lashed out at Hillary Clinton, who had also used her private email server to carry out government activities during her time as the Secretary of State. He even went so far as to “invent” 100,000 Hillary emails which never existed.

Seemingly taking her cue from the president, Paulina was quick to lambast Hillary as well, saying the former Secretary of State was like “herpes” which “won’t go away,” according to The Hill.

“She won’t go away. She’s like herpes,” Paulina said, leading to a stunned expression from host Rick Leventhal, who then composed himself to call the comment “inappropriate”.

“OK, that is news that we are breaking here,” Leventhal said. “Not appropriate.”

He was forced to wrap up the segment prematurely even as Paulina had to be removed because of her bizarre remark.

“We are going to wrap this segment a little bit early because of the language that was used in the segment, and we apologize to our viewers for that,” Leventhal told Doug Schoen before finally wrapping up.

‘Not Appropriate’ — Guest Booted From Fox News Segment After Comparing Hillary To Herpes https://t.co/CZxPEQ6FxC pic.twitter.com/E6o1IWJP1c — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 22, 2018

Later, Fox News offered another apology to Clinton through anchor Arthel Neville who said that Paulina’s comment must not be taken too seriously because it is Thanksgiving, according to the Huffington Post.

“We want to reiterate that we do not condone the language that Anna Paulina just displayed here, and we apologize to Secretary Clinton for that. Fox News does not condone her sentiment. It’s Thanksgiving guys, lighten up. Come on,” he pleaded.

While it is not an altogether new phenomenon to see Fox News commentators use crass language while describing high-profile Democrats, Paulina’s comment was a new low, which, to the network’s credit, it did well to steer away from.