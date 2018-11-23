Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Wedding Date Nears As Couple Teases ‘Family’ On Instagram

It was a Happy Thanksgiving indeed for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who celebrated the holiday in Delhi, India, surrounded by family.

The former Quantico star shared a photo on Instagram Thursday, November 22 which prominently featured Jonas at the head of the table with Chopra sitting at his right.

“Happy Thanksgiving.. family.. forever..,” Chopra lovingly penned in the photo’s caption.

Jonas arrived earlier in the day from New York City, and Chopra marked the moment with a romantic snap cuddling next to the “Jealous” singer.

“Welcome home baby…,” the actress captioned the picture.

On Wednesday, Jonas posted a short video of to the social media site as he looked out of the window of a helicopter overlooking the New York City skyline.

“See you later NYC…,” he wrote.

Chopra and Jonas were first united with family in June when the actress introduced Jonas to her mother Madhu and took him to a wedding celebration in India.

People Magazine spoke to the actress at the Bumble India launch in New York City and she revealed what women should look for in “the right” man.

“Truly this is what worked for me, he has to be someone who respects you,” Chopra remarked to the news outlet.

“By that, I don’t mean makes coffee for you, not that. But someone who respects the hard work you put into your life. Who respects that if his work is important, so is yours,” she continued. “Or if he makes choices that are important to him, so is your opinion. That’s respect, and that’s incredible to have.”

The couple has not yet formally announced when they will tie the knot, although it has been long rumored that they will make their love official sometime over this Thanksgiving holiday weekend after having obtained a marriage license in Los Angeles.

The couple will allegedly marry in India and then have a stateside ceremony so their marriage will be recognized in America and Chopra’s home country.

The Hindustan Times reported that the couple has narrowed down their search for a wedding location to Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur.

During the couple’s last visit to India, where they held a blessing ceremony of their engagement for family and friends, Jonas and Chopra looked for a venue in Jodhpur. The HT noted that the couple is looking to have around 200 guests, many which will include some of their closest friends and family members.