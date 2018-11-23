Julianne Hough Celebrates Thanksgiving In A Sports Bra

Julianne showed a little skin as she shared a Thanksgiving message with fans.

Julianne Hough celebrated Thanksgiving this week by sharing a snap of herself in a pretty skimpy sports bra on social media. The former Dancing with the Stars professional turned judge used her Instagram account on November 22 to share her thankfulness with her 4.4 million followers as she put both her hands to her heart.

Julianne shared the photo of herself, which appeared to be taken at the beach, as she showed off some skin while rocking a grey sports bra and a white wrap which draped on her elbows. Hough was also rocking some wet hair in the snap as well as proudly showing off her wedding ring from husband Brooks Laich on her left hand as she placed it over her heart.

The 30-year-old star then revealed that she has a lot to be thankful for as she celebrated the U.S. holiday.

“So many things to be thankful for today,” Julianne wrote in the caption of photo she shared of herself posing by the ocean this week. “I hope everyone’s day is filled with love … and turkey.”

Fans shared sweet message for Derek Hough’s sister in the comments section of the Instagram upload as they shared their well-wishes for Julianne during the American celebration day.

“Happy Thanksgiving Julianne!! I hope you have an amazing day today!!!” one fan told the professional dancer and actress, while a second wrote in the comments section, “Everyday you remind me of my worth Jules and help me strive to make my dreams come true.”

“You are my role model, I have looked up to you since I was young!” they continued. “I hope you have an epic thanksgiving!”

The skin-baring Thanskgiving snap already has more than 35,000 likes from the star’s followers, shortly after the Inquisitr reported that the DWTS dancer posted another photo of herself hanging out at the beach a few weeks ago.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Hough also used the social media site to share with her fans how grateful she is for her husband Brooks Laich, who she married last year.

On November 21, Julianne uploaded a throwback photo of the twosome together which she revealed was taken when they took their very first trip together.

The adorable photo showed the couple smiling from ear to ear for the camera while in the car together.

“Extra grateful for this one… Can’t believe this was taken on our first trip together,” Hough captioned the upload she shared with her fans on day before Thanksgiving on November 21, adding that they looks like “such babies” in the cute snap.

Per Daily Mail, the star also gave fans a look at her Thanksgiving celebrations with Brooks via Instagram Stories, showing them wearing matching hats for the occasion.