Anne De Paula Shows Off Ample Cleavage In Plunging Top On Instagram

Anne De Paula wished her Instagram followers a happy Thanksgiving with a rather sultry snap of herself. The Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” model took to her Instagram page on Thursday to share a selfie of herself donning a sequinned black top that put her ample assets on display.

In the snap, the Brazilian beauty appears to be holding the photo in front of her with her left hand as she looks seductively into the camera. The 23-year-old model is holding her right hand up close to her face in a pose that accentuates her curvy torso. She is rocking a black top embellished with black sequins, which gives the garment a lustrous, fun look. It is unclear whether she is wearing a crop top or a dress, but the garment features a plunging neckline that showcases her cleavage.

The model is wearing an orange-brown eyeshadow that draws attention to her beautiful brown eyes, which are further accentuated by dark eyeliner and mascara. On her lips, the model is wearing a similarly earthy toned color that goes with the rest of her makeup. De Paula also appears to be posing in front of a source of light that showcases her beautiful honey-colored skin.

In the caption, the brunette bombshell shared that she is excited that her parents are visiting her in the United States to celebrate their first ever Thanksgiving. She paired her caption with the hashtags “grateful” and “happy Thanksgiving.”

The snap, which she shared with her 152,000 followers, received more than 7,000 likes and nearly 85 comments, with fans wishing her a happy Thanksgiving and commenting on her natural glow in both English and her native Portuguese.

“So happy you all could celebrate your first Thanksgiving here,” one English-speaking Instagram user wrote, while another added, “Stunning. Keep working hard. It is paying off!”

As the Daily Star noted, the SI bombshell has been linked to NBA athlete Joel Embiid, 24, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers. The new relationship comes shortly after the Brazilian model split with musician Danny O’Donoghue, whom she had dated for several years, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

De Paula recently flew to Miami to attend a celebrity soccer match held last weekend, a charity event hosted by Sports Illustrated “Swimsuit” and Great American Capital Partners Sports, where she was joined by fellow swimsuit models Olivia Culpo, Kate Bock, Myla Dalbesio, Robin Holzken, Hunter McGrady, Genie Bouchard and others, the Miami New Times pointed out.