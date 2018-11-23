Amber Rose Dons Lacy Pink Teddy While Sitting With Legs Wide Open In Naughty Instagram Pic

Amber Rose is no stranger to sexy photos, and with her latest Instagram photo, the former stripper shows that she still has the power to beguile a camera. The sex-positive activist flaunted her toned body in an amazing pic which shows how items of clothing which are not usually paired together can look fabulous with a little planning.

Amber Rose wore a lacy pink teddy which clung to her voluptuous frame. The underwire cup emphasizes the actress and model’s 36 DDD breasts. The cups also have a lacy detail along the cleavage area. In addition, the teddy has two straps for extra support: a halter neck strap and the standard bra strap.

Rose opted not to go with the standard heels-and-lingerie look. Instead, she sported a pair of multi-colored sneakers that add a raw masculinity to the pic. The 35-year-old accessorized with a pair of pink shades and a chunky ankle bracelet.

But the essence of the photo is how Amber Rose poses. She sits with her legs wide open on a pink chair. She rests her elbow on her knee, while she placed her other hand on her thigh. The Slutwalk Festival founder stared defiantly into the camera as if daring the viewer to judge her on defying stereotypes.

Amber Rose has a large fan base and they lit up the comments section of the pic. Some followers seemed to notice something not immediately apparent.

“Wow Fat camel toe” said one fan. Solo_Slimzz said, “I had to zoom in then zoom zoooooooom in again.” Another comment read, “Happy Thanksgiving Amber… And close that snack up b4 strays try to get in it.”

“My woman crush for life, even if you are in your late 70s I will still be proud to keep you beside my bed.”

Others noted Rose’s slimmer physique and were very vocal about her new looks.

One follower said, “Your assets are your big boobs and butt, but u don’t have one of them now so don’t like u much.”

It seems as if some fans are still trying to chain Rose to her past when she has clearly moved on with her life.

Inquisitr reported that Amber Rose had breast reduction surgery and went from a size 36H bra cup to a 36DDD. She reportedly loves her new bikini shape and couldn’t be happier. She suffered from chronic back pain due to the sheer weight of them.

The provocative model is living it up this year. Daily Mail reported that Amber Rose and her boyfriend Alexander “AE” Edwards recently visited the Delilah Nightclub in West Hollywood. They were seen putting on PDAs and enjoyed each other’s company.