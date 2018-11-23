Jim Carrey Shares New Painting Parodying Trump’s Thanksgiving Call With Troops

Jim Carrey took to Twitter on Thursday to share his latest painting depicting Donald Trump, one that took aim at the president’s Thanksgiving call to U.S. troops overseas and his subsequent comments about the world being a “vicious place.”

As described by PopCulture, the painting was captioned on Twitter as a “holiday greeting from the White House,” showing Trump on the phone and uttering a misspelled version of one of the lines he said after Thursday’s teleconference call.

“The Wurld Iz a Vishus Place. Happy Thankx-giving!”

The remark Jim Carrey was referencing was made on Thursday, as Trump spoke to reporters who wanted to know his take on who should be blamed for the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. According to Business Insider, Trump remained firm in his refusal to pin any blame on Saudi Arabia, suggesting that “maybe the world should be held accountable” for Khashoggi’s death due to the world being a “vicious place.”

Earlier on Thursday, Trump held a teleconference call from his private resort at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, speaking to U.S. military officers from various part of the world and touching on a number of topics, including Khashoggi’s death, which he likewise blamed on the world in general, as recapped by the Washington Post, The president also notably said that on Thanksgiving Day, he was most thankful for how he “made a tremendous difference in our country.”

And now a Holiday Greeting from The White House. pic.twitter.com/T3tRYpq9W6 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 22, 2018

Jim Carrey’s painting of Donald Trump calling the world a “vishus [sic] place” while on the phone was not the first illustration of the president he shared on Twitter this week, according to the Huffington Post. On Tuesday, the actor and comedian posted his painting of the president speaking as bill-shaped rectangles with the word “lies” printed on them flew out of his mouth.

As previously reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Carrey appeared at Vulture Fest in Los Angeles last Sunday, where he took part in a panel discussion and discussed the motivation for his politically-charged paintings, which included his latest artwork at the time, a painting depicting Senate Majority Mitch McConnell as a turtle. The Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind star referred to Trump as a “melanoma,” further suggesting that people such as White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders are merely “putting makeup on it” by defending the president’s statements.

“Now he has the nerve to come out a couple of days ago and ask for bipartisanship. These are not people you can deal with. You cannot be bipartisan with a criminal,” Carrey said.