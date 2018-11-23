Carrie Underwood’s 3-Year-Old Son Sings, Recites The Pledge Of Allegiance In Adorable Video

The video shared by Carrie's husband Mike will melt your heart.

Carrie Underwood’s son Isaiah is already following in her footsteps in the music world at just 3-years-old. An impossibly adorable new video of the 3-year-old shared via Instagram Stories by his dad Mike Fisher this week shows the youngster sweetly singing a song before then reciting the Pledge of Allegiance of the United States as his proud dad recorded him.

The adorable clip posted online by the retired hockey star featured audio of the little boy – who will soon become a big brother to another baby boy – singing his heart out as Mike captioned the video “Love this. Sound on” with two praising hands.

In the clip, Underwood and Fisher’s son appears to sweetly sing “Thanks for my family, and thanks for my food.”

Mike then posted the second video of his son stating the U.S. Pledge of Allegiance, which he appeared to already know off my heart at his young age, as he captioned it, “Pledge of allegiance. Sound on” with a thumbs up emoji.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the impossibly cute video on social media, gushing over the very sweet moment Carrie’s husband recently shared with their son on Twitter.

“I’m about to have a heart attack from all that cute,” one fan commented of Underwood and Fisher’s son after seeing the video.

Another commented on how Isaiah appeared to be taking after both Mike and Carrie, writing on the social media site, “So precious!! A singer or a singing Hockey player!!!” with a heart emoji.

Underwood and her husband of eight years are currently expecting their second child together.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the “Love Wins” singer recently opened up about how “blessed” she and Mike feel to be expecting their second child together after suffering through three sad miscarriages in a row last year.

Speaking of how she thinks her son will react to having another baby in the house earlier this year, Underwood admitted that she knows little Isaiah will be a great big brother to his little brother while also revealing that he’s already been very affectionate to her baby bump.

“He’ll be really sweet and talk to my belly and kiss my belly. He’s the sweetest little boy,” the former American Idol winner said during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in September, per People. “But no kid can really know that their life is going to change… He’ll have to share Mommy.”

“[Isaiah] is absolutely amazing,” Carrie then added of her son. “We’re excited to add to the family.”

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Ever since she confirmed the big baby news earlier this year, Underwood has been proudly showing off her growing baby bump.

Carrie most recently showed off her pregnancy curves while co-hosting the 2018 CMA Awards alongside Brad Paisley for the 11th consecutive year, where Pop Sugar reported that she wore several bump hugging gowns throughout the show.

As the Inquisitr reported last week, the pregnant star even became emotional while talking about her “children” backstage at the big show. Carrie teared up as she spoke about how she wants to be an inspiration for both of her boys while discussing the challenges of being a working mom.