Lais Ribeiro Stuns In Red Bikini On Ipanema Beach In Brazil

Lais Ribeiro has exchanged the freezing temperatures of the United States for sunny Brazil this Thanksgiving holiday. The Victoria’s Secret model was spotted enjoying the sun on Ipanema Beach in Rio de Janeiro rocking a skimpy red bikini and sipping a coconut.

The 28-year-old Brazilian beauty was in her native country for the break when cameras spotted her alongside Fernando Herbert, a Joy Model Management fashion booker, according to the Daily Mail. In the snaps shared by the publication, Ribeiro is wearing a classic triangle bikini that showcases her sculpted body. In one photo, the Victoria’s Secret Angel is seen sprawled on a beach chair as she soaks up the sun. In another, Ribeiro is wearing a floral printed maxi skirt with her bikini top holding her blacks sandals in her hand as she walks on the beach’s famed black and white-patterned sidewalks.

Ribeiro also took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to post a snap of Rio de Janeiro’s iconic Sugarloaf Mountain in the background as she held her coconut in front of the it, as the Daily Mail reported.

While the Wild ‘n Out guest star, certainly appeared to be enjoying the free time, it didn’t last. By Thursday, as the Daily Mail pointed out, the model was already busy getting ready for SENAI Brasil Fashion, an educational platform that challenges students to create a collection from scratch.

Ribeiro most recently walked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show earlier this month, though she almost had to sit it out. As the model said in an interview with Elle, she recently broke a bone in her foot, which nearly caused her to miss the big extravaganza.

She rocked a two gorgeous looks this year. The first was a black and silver bra with black lace panties, to which she added thigh-high black boots adorned with silver decorations. To complete her look, Ribeiro donned a black and silver cape and a back piece made of dozens of silver stars. For her second attire, she rocked a predominately tartan ensemble adorned with a peacock feather embellishment.

Ribeiro has moved on from the breakup with basketball player boyfriend of three years in March. Around September, she was linked to NBA player, Joakim Noah, as the Daily Mail noted. Noah, who calls Ribeiro “Picanha,” has said in social media that he’s over the moon in his relationship.

“Happy birthday Picanha. I have no words. I just want to make you as happy as you make me. I love you,” he wrote on Instagram on Oct. 5 in honor of her birthday.