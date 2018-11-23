Kourtney Kardashian Rocks See-Through Shirt As She Reunites With Rumored Boyfriend Luka Sabbat

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat were reported to have split last month. However, the pair was spotted out together in L.A. this week, sparking rumors that their romance may not be over after all.

According to a recent report by the Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian stepped out in L.A. on Monday night to help Luka Sabbat celebrate his creative label, Hot Mess, at a party.

Kourtney is seen smiling in photos as she and her friends lend their support to Luka. Other stars in attendance included Cindy Crawford’s model daughter, Kaia Gerber, 17.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed wearing a pair of curve-hugging leather pants, a white see-through tank top, which showed off her dark-colored bra, and multiple chains around her neck.

The mother-of-three had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and pulled back behind her head, and she also donned a leather jacket, and stud earrings for the night out.

Although they are rumored to be dating, Kourtney and Luka seemingly didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving together. During the day, Kourt and her famous family shared photos and videos from their Turkey Day celebration, and Luka wasn’t spotted. However, Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick, was in attendance, and had even spent the night before in order to spend some extra time with his family.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, just last month reports were running wild that Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat’s unconventional relationship had ended and that the reality star was ready to focus on her children. However, it seems that those reports may have been premature.

“Kourtney is no longer seeing Luka. It was a fun fling for her, but not a big deal. She has more important things to focus on, like her kids and work. Kourtney is doing great. She is looking forward to all the fun holidays,” a source told People Magazine.

Before that, the magazine had reported that Kardashian and Sabbat were not in a serious relationship and that Kourt was only considering their romance to be a fling.

“It’s nothing serious right now. It makes her feel good to have these hot, young guys who are interested in her. Luka is also good friends with Kendall. He’s young and is going with the flow. If everyone’s saying, ‘Hang out with Kourtney,’ he’s going to hang out with her,” the insider added of Sabbat and Kardashian’s casual relationship,” a different source claimed.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!