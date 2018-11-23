Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves In New Family Photo With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian looked stunning while celebrating Thanksgiving Day with her daughter, True, and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday.

According to a November 22 report by the Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian posted a sweet family photo of herself and her family to her Instagram story, and fans couldn’t help but notice how happy she, Tristan Thompson, and baby True all looked in the sweet snapshot.

Khloe flashed a smile as she snuggled up to Tristan in the photo. Kardashian donned a baby pink two-piece dress complete with a crop top that showed off her flat tummy and toned abs.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also wore a full face of makeup, which included a pretty pink lip and long, dark eyelashes. Her long, blonde hair was parted to the side and styled straight down her back, and she completed her look by sporting her signature large hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Tristan wore a blue, white, and pink t-shirt that matched his girls, and baby True wore a pink dress, which boated tights, a tutu, a matching head bow, and adorable white shows with fluffy pom poms on the top. In the caption for the photo, Khloe revealed that both she and True were very hungry for dinner.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian spent the Thanksgiving holiday in Cleveland with her daughter, True, and her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

The reality star was away from her family and friends, who celebrated the holiday together in Calabasas without Khloe. However, they allegedly weren’t happy about Khloe and True’s absence.

“Khloe’s family can’t stand Tristan. They understand that Khloe wants True to spend time with Tristan and are supportive of that. There is not much love for Tristan any more,” a source told People Magazine.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online.

Kardashian was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to the couple’s daughter just hours after the cheating scandal erupted online. Khloe decided to stand by her man, and she and Tristan have reportedly been trying to work through their relationship issues ever since.

Recently, Khloe defended her decision to allow Tristan in the delivery room with her following his infidelity.

“Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can,” Khloe stated on social media.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!