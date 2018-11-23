‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Goes Full Victor On Tessa!

Stunning new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Victoria takes things into her own hands and confronts Tessa over her recording of the Fab Four transporting J.T.’s body.

Without the approval of Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni), according to Soap Opera Digest, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) decides to confront Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) on her own. Sure, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) agreed to make up with Tessa and move back in with her to ensure that she doesn’t have anything else to implicate the women, according to Inquisitr‘s Y&R recap, but Victoria doesn’t seem to trust that Mariah can do the job.

According to Heinle, “Victoria feels she has to take the lead and be proactive because she has seen her mom stressing out and the women keep butting heads on what they should do. There are too many cooks in the kitchen, and Victoria makes this executive decision on her own. Things are getting too far out of hand, and Victoria feels that this is ultimately left up to her. She needs to personally take care of this.”

Vicky actually goes full-on Victor (Eric Braeden) and waits for Tessa in Tessa’s apartment. That stuns the young woman and instantly puts her on defense. She tries to act indignant that Victoria would do something like that, but the older woman can tell Tessa is afraid under her thin veneer of bravery.

Today on #YR, Victoria reaches out to Billy. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/IbIInfYGoC pic.twitter.com/4KvR8YhzRU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) November 21, 2018

Because Victoria knows exactly what she’d do in the situation, she doesn’t believe for one moment that Tessa really allowed the only copy of the video implicating the women to be destroyed. She knows that Tessa made another copy in order to protect herself. Because of that, Victoria attempts to explain how she will frame Tessa for murdering J.T. Victoria justifies her devious plan because it was so wrong of Tessa to blackmail them even though Tessa desperately needed to repay the men who helped with her sister.

Heinle said, “That shakes her up. Victoria plays her by saying ‘This is how I could make it look if I wanted to,’ and Tessa gets really scared. She’s lied to a lot of people, so she knows that she’s not the most credible person. Still, is this enough to make her cave?”

The women face the prospect that Tessa reveals them before they can try to implicate her in their devious crimes. The other three women likely won’t appreciate Victoria making this type of executive decision without consulting them, but somebody has to take charge. They continue to disagree and suffer serious problems with each other.