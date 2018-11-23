Kris Jenner Wants To Use Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship To Gain ‘KUWTK’ Ratings, Per ‘Radar’

Kris Jenner is allegedly always looking for something to boost ratings on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In the past, big storylines have included Kim Kardashian’s marriage and divorce to Kris Humphries, Kourtney’s pregnancies and break up with Scott Disick, and Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

According to a November 22 report by Radar Online, Kris Jenner is now moving on to Kylie Jenner, whose pregnancy with her daughter, Stormi Webster, was hidden away from the world and rarely caught on camera for the reality show.

Kris reportedly wants to “exploit” Kylie’s romance with her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott. Jenner and Scott’s relationship seems to be very solid at the moment as they look to be the picture of a happy family with baby Stormi. Kylie even recently headed out on tour with Travis and brought their daughter along for the ride.

“The show needs all the help it can get right now, and Kris sees Kylie’s romance as a plot line that’s not been fully exploited,” an insider told the outlet.

The romance is going so well, that Kris allegedly anticipates a wedding in the near future, and wants to make some cash off the nuptials.

“The likelihood is that it’ll be on social media, but first they’ll shoot a ton of scenes for the show and set the stage for a money-spinning TV wedding,” the source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are allegedly “actively” trying to get pregnant with their second child as baby Stormi’s first birthday approaches.

During a question and answer session on YouTube earlier this year, Jenner revealed that she wants to have another child, and hopes that it is a girl so that Stormi can have a sister. She also claimed that she’s been thinking of baby names.

“I want another baby but when is the question and I’m definitely not ready right this second. And I don’t know when I will be. I have [been thinking about names] but I haven’t found anything that I love love. But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, but I want her to have a feminine name,” Jenner stated.

Kylie also told her fans that the second time around she would love to share more of her pregnancy experience with them since she kept her first pregnancy a secret until after Stormi’s birth.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!