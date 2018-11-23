Khloe Kardashian Spends Thanksgiving In Cleveland With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship may be on shaky ground, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is not about to let that get in the way of her family, or her daughter True’s very first Thanksgiving.

According to a November 22 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian decided to spend Turkey Day away from her family and friends in L.A. and spend it with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and their 7-month-old daughter, True, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Khloe confirmed that she was in Cleveland on Thursday when she posted some photos and videos of her Thanksgiving Day set up at Tristan’s lakefront home in Cleveland via her Instagram account.

In the clips, Kardashian shows off her display of food, which includes pies, cupcakes, donuts, and cookies. She also posted a photo of her Thanksgiving Day table, which included white candles everywhere and white rose petals scattered along the table.

Khloe headed back to Ohio, where she was last seen on Halloween so that she and Tristan could spend the holiday together with their daughter. Thompson couldn’t return to L.A. due to his NBA schedule, so Kardashian decided to come to him. However, the reality star’s famous family seemingly wasn’t happy about it.

“Khloe’s family can’t stand Tristan. They understand that Khloé wants True to spend time with Tristan and are supportive of that. There is not much love for Tristan any more,” a source told the magazine.

As many fans may remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian earlier this year when photos and video of him kissing another woman surfaced online.

Khloe was nine months pregnant at the time and gave birth to baby True just hours after the cheating scandal erupted. Kardashian decided to stay with Thompson and try to work through their relationship issues. They are currently still together, but things are allegedly rocky between the two.

Currently, the cheating drama between Kardashian and Thompson is playing out on the family’s reality TV series, and Khloe has been very open about how much it has hurt her to have to relive that terrible time in her life.

Recently, Kardashian revealed exactly why she let Thompson in the delivery room with her after he was unfaithful.

“Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as they possibly can,” Khloe stated on social media.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!