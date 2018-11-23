Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Have A Sleepover With Their Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may no longer be dating, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t share the holidays together with their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

According to a November 22 report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are on such good terms that they actually spent the night together so that they could spend Thanksgiving as a family with their little ones.

Kourtney took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of herself and her three kids with her baby daddy. The family looked happy together. In the photo, Mason, Penelope, and Reign don matching pajamas, while Kourtney also rocks a two-piece, green pajama set. Her long hair is parted down the middle and worn back into a ponytail. Disick wears a pair of shorts, a black, long-sleeved shirt, and a pair of white sneakers in the family portrait.

In the caption of the snapshot, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed just how lucky she was to have everyone together for Thanksgiving, that is except for Khloe, who was in Cleveland with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as the father of my kids. I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!” Kardashian wrote.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a lot has been happening between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick as of late. The pair is seemingly on great terms, and Kourt has been spotted out to dinner with Scott and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, twice this month.

“Scott never thought the day would come that he would be out to dinner with Kourtney and Sophia twice in one month. It was a huge step forward for all of them, but it needed to happen because the drama was not healthy for their children,” an insider told Radar Online.

“Kourtney always thought without a doubt that Scott would come groveling back to her and now she knows she was wrong. Scott is happy for the first time in a long time and Kourtney is happy for him,” the insider added.

It looks like things are really going well between Kardashian and Disick, and that they finally have all of their co-parenting issues worked out between them.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship with Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.