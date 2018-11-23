NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook Recruiting Bradley Beal To OKC Thunder, Per ‘The Fumble’

Do the Thunder have enough trade assets to acquire Bradley Beal from the Wizards?

As they continue to struggle in the 2018-19 NBA season, drama started to build around the Washington Wizards. After an altercation involving several players, the Wizards have made every player on their roster, including John Wall and Bradley Beal, available in trade discussions, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Woj’s recent report is undeniably bad news for the Wizards’ fans, but a good one to NBA teams who want to have a major upgrade on their roster in order to boost their chance of winning the NBA championship title in the 2018-19 NBA season. One of the NBA teams who could take advantage of the ongoing situation in Washington is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

According to the Fumble, Russell Westbrook has already started recruiting superstar shooting guard Bradley Beal to Oklahoma City. Unfortunately, the only basis of Westbrook’s rumored interest in teaming up Beal is because he recently followed him on Instagram.

It is easy to understand why fans are making speculations that Russell Westbrook wants Bradley Beal on his team. The Thunder entered the 2018-19 NBA season without starting shooting guard Andre Roberson, who is currently recovering from a knee injury. Having Westbrook and Paul George, the Thunder are currently considered a serious threat in the deep Western Conference. However, to have a higher chance of beating the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, in a best-of-seven series, the Thunder obviously need more star power on their roster.

Though he’s not a lock-down defender like Andre Roberson, Bradley Beal will still be an incredible addition to the Thunder. This season, the 25-year-old shooting guard is averaging 21.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals on 45.5 percent shooting from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc. Aside from being a reliable scoring option next to Russell Westbrook and Paul George, Beal will give the Thunder a huge threat from beyond the arc.

His presence on the court will make it easier for Westbrook and George to penetrate the basket as the opposing team’s defense will also need to focus on him when he positions himself in the three-point range. Having spent the past seasons playing alongside John Wall in Washington, Beal won’t have a hard time building a good chemistry with another ball-dominant player like Westbrook.

Unfortunately, even if Russell Westbrook is really recruiting Bradley Beal, it remains a big question mark if the Thunder have enough trade assets that can convince the Wizards to make a deal. Expect more rumors to circulate as the 2018-19 NBA season goes deeper.