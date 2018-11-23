‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Phyllis Moves In With Nick

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, November 21 brings Phyllis’s answer to Nick, an invitation from Jack to Kerry, and Nate and Devon reach an understand and commiserate together.

Jack (Peter Bergman) hoped to see Ashley (Eileen Davidson) at the Abbott table for Thanksgiving, but Billy (Jason Thompson) told his brother he didn’t think that would happen. The brothers did join together to keep a John Abbott Thanksgiving tradition alive by handing out bottles of wine to employees. Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) felt she should be involved, but Jack and Billy told her it was a gift from the Abbotts only.

Then, Jack asked Kerry (Alice Hunter) to join him at the Abbott table for the holiday. At first, the Jabot chemist turned him down, but later Kerry reconsidered after talking to Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and accepted Jack’s offer to attend the meal with him.

Meanwhile, Phyllis gave Nick (Joshua Morrow) answer to his question. After making him sweat, she agreed to move in with him. Thankfully, Christian agreed and enjoyed having Phyllis at the house. To celebrate, they took a tour of the master bedroom and enjoyed themselves. Of course, Nick’s earlier imagining that morphed Phyllis’s face into Sharon’s (Sharon Case) and back into Phyllis’s may not be a great sign for their future.

Before Phyllis accepted, Nick agreed to go to Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) for the holiday meal despite the fact that she planned to cook the food herself.

At Tessa’s (Cait Fairbanks), Mariah (Camryn) showed up to move back in. They discussed the drive with the incriminating evidence on it, and Mariah told Tessa it’d been destroyed. Of course, Tessa kept a copy for herself, which she put inside a teddy bear and boxed it up to mail. Mariah had to leave, and Tessa wanted to come, but Mariah told her girlfriend not to wait up for her. Later, when Mariah returned, she brought in a box, Tessa opened it, and the teddy bear was inside. Tessa said her sister Crystal sent it and sat it on the kitchen counter.

Finally, as Devon (Bryton James) dealt with the aftermath of his party, he cried when he got upset when he found a broken photo of himself and Hilary. Nate (Brooks Darnell) showed up and admitted he’d gone a bit overboard in giving Devon a tough time the day before. Ultimately, the bonded over missing their significant others whom they both lost to tragic deaths.