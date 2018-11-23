Diddy Reportedly Set To Speak At Ex Kim Porter’s Funeral As More Details About Service Revealed

While the world celebrates Thanksgiving, Sean “Diddy” Combs and his children are mourning the tragic loss of Kim Porter. According to Pop Culture, on November 15, the Bad Boy CEO’s ex-girlfriend was found dead insider her Toluca, California home. Her mysterious death has sparked a media firestorm and now details about her upcoming funeral service have been released. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Porter’s body was transported from California back to her hometown of Columbus, Georgia for her funeral. Several reports confirmed Pastor T.D. Jakes would be officiating the service, but apparently, he won’t be the only public figure speaking at Kim Porter’s funeral.

According to People magazine, Diddy is also scheduled to deliver a speech about the woman he called his soulmate. While the famed rapper/CEO is no stranger to large crowds, insiders claim this task may be too difficult for a distraught Diddy. During a previous interview with the publication, an insider shed light on Diddy’s state of mind following the death of Kim Porter.

“This is the most awful, sad and unreal situation for him. It’s a nightmare,” the insider told the publication.”He is very much struggling. He isn’t sleeping,” the source continued.

“He always had a very special relationship with Kim. Despite not being together romantically, he loved Kim. It was really true love and he is hurting badly right now.”

The latest news follows a string of reports about mysterious circumstances surrounding Kim Porter’s death. On Monday, November 19, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed the autopsy on Kim Porter had been completed. However, her cause of death was deferred pending the results of additional tests. The former model and mother of four was reportedly recovering from pneumonia at the time of her death. The day first responders were dispatched to Kim’s home, there was speculation of a “cardiac arrest episode” but neither that nor pneumonia has been confirmed to be factors in her untimely death.

After reports began circulating, those close to Kim Porter began sharing their reactions on social media. From Diddy, Dallas Austin, and Faith Evans to all of Diddy’s exes and a string of other celebrities, people everywhere reacted to Kim Porter’s death by sending love and condolences to her children.

On Sunday, November 18, Diddy held a memorial for Kim Porter at his Bel-Air, California home. It has been reported that Kourtney Kardashian, French Montana, and Mary J. Blige were among the celebrities that attended. Diddy also shared footage of the memorial service via Instagram.

Funeral services for Kim Porter are scheduled for Saturday, November 24.