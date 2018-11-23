Mandy Moore Catches Thief Stealing Packages From Her Driveway

The "This is Us" star says her security footage shows a thief stealing three packages from her driveway.

This is Us star Mandy Moore says that her security footage captured a thief stealing three packages from her driveway, according to Today. She shared the frustrating footage on her Instagram story.

Moore was at home this past week when FedEx dropped the packages in her driveway. She said that the driver didn’t bother to take the time to ring the doorbell, so she was unaware that her delivery had arrived. She was not very happy for the lack of consideration, calling FedEx out on her Instagram story. “People that steal are the worst, bad karma, folks. Not to be petty but @fedex — you didn’t even try to ring the doorbell,” she wrote.

“I was home. You just left it for someone to take 10 mins later. It’s the holidays! You know this is happening everywhere — be better!”

Moore’s post is a reminder of an issue that is at a rise this time of year, “porch pirating.” With so many people getting deliveries this time of year, it’s a prime opportunity for thieves to snatch packages from porches. Now that Amazon prime is becoming an increasingly popular way to order Christmas presents, people are getting even more deliveries. These thieves can ruin someone’s Christmas in just a few moments without ever being caught. Moore hopes that her post will remind others to keep a closer eye on their deliveries during the holiday season.

This actress has had a crazy week, full of ups and downs. This past week she married her fiance Taylor Goldsmith at a private ceremony at their home in California. But just prior to the wedding of her dreams, Moore had an unexpected loss. Her beloved cat, Madeline, died completely out of the blue. The cat had an enlarged heart and suffered blood clots which sent her into heart failure. In an emotional Instagram post, Moore said that Madeline died in her arms the night before her wedding. She says that she and her now-husband are heartbroken and in shock over the sudden loss of their pet. “We’re still in shock and processing the pain and grief of this loss but holding her in my arms, making sure she knew she was safe and loved as she took her last breaths will stay with me for the rest of my life. Animals really are the ultimate teachers. Thank you for the lessons in patience, responsibility and unconditional love, Madeline,” she wrote.