WWE News: Shawn Michaels Reveals The Real Reason He No Longer Has Any Hair

Many were shocked that HBK had no hair, but he actually has a good reason for the look.

When Shawn Michaels began appearing on WWE television again, one of the first things noticed by the fans is that he no longer had any hair. For a couple of years now, his D-Generation (DX) teammate Triple H has been bald, but no one saw it coming for Michaels upon his return to the ring. Well, it appears as if it wasn’t just old age that led to the “Heartbreak Kid” going bald, but he has another big reason.

It was already shocking enough that Shawn Michaels was getting back into the ring after almost a decade away. He did indeed come back for a tag team match in which he partnered with Triple H to take on the Brothers of Destruction – Kane and The Undertaker – at WWE Crown Jewel.

Throughout the weeks leading up to that match, Shawn Michaels appeared numerous times on Monday Night Raw to build it up. Fans immediately noticed that he no longer had his long hair and ponytail that was so synonymous with his look throughout his historic career.

Shawn Michaels turned 53-years-old earlier this year and it is common knowledge that thinning hair comes with age. HBK was a recent guest on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness and he let Edge and Christian know that getting rid of all his hair was actually something that needed to be done.

Shawn Michaels’ hair was actually all gone and he was bald before his return to WWE television, and he said that it was done for a movie. He shot a film called 90 Feet From Home, and as transcribed by Wrestling Inc., it was a requirement for the role.

“Before this storyline started, I was doing a movie! I did this independent movie in Texas where I played a younger version with my hair and then I played an older version of me that got sick and everything else, so that’s why I ended up shaving it for the movie. And then, I get called in to do this thing, and I thought, ‘do you know what? Hunter has got his head bald. I’m just going to go ahead and leave it that way.’ And It was thinning up there anyway, man, and so it was better to just chop it all off.” “And now, it has gotten to where my wife likes it and [Edge and Christian] know the short stuff is much easier to manage.”

Michaels has also recently filmed another film in the franchise of The Marine which also stars WWE superstars The Miz and Becky Lynch.

It isn’t quite known if Shawn Michaels will ever return to the ring for another match in WWE even though rumors stated he would. Many didn’t think he’d ever wrestle another match at all, but he did at Crown Jewel and it was a successful one. Now, the bald “Heartbreak Kid” has said that he probably won’t ever wrestle again, but it’s really hard to say “never” in the world of professional wrestling.