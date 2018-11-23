The 2018 iPad Is Available For The Cheapest It’s Ever Been

Walmart currently has the 32GB model for $249, and Amazon has the 128GB model for $379.

If there’s one device that you don’t see on sale very often, it’s the Apple iPad. Because of their overall popularity, Apple tends to keep the price pretty much locked in. Of course, Black Friday is the one shopping holiday where all that goes out the window, and just about everything is available at some sort of discount.

The iPad is no exception, and right now Walmart has the 32GB version of the latest 9.7-inch iPad model for only $249. Normally, this version of Apple’s beloved tablet sells for $329.99. That’s $80 off the normal price, so it’s a pretty sizable discount on a device that shoppers normally can’t get savings on. In fact, as reported by TomsGuide, this is actually the lowest price ever offered for the base model 2018 iPad.

The sale applies to all three colors — Rose Gold, Silver, and Space Gray — but as of this writing, Walmart’s website indicates that it only has two space gray models left in stock. There are no low stock warnings on the other colors, but buyers interested shouldn’t wait too long, as these very well could sell out.

Amazon actually had the device on sale for $250 earlier today as well, but the device has since completely sold out.

For anyone looking to get more storage space on their iPad, Amazon has the 128GB model on sale for $379 right now. This one normally sells for $429, which is a savings of $50. It’s not as big of a discount as the smaller model, but it’s still a pretty decent deal and worth grabbing if storage space is an issue.

The two models are essentially the same in all other aspects aside from storage. Here’s a look at the key specs offered by the tablets:

32GB or 128GB, depending on the model

9.7-inch LED-backlit Multi-Touch display with IPS technology

2048-by-1536-pixel resolution at 264 ppi

A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture

8-megapixel camera

Bluetooth 4.2 technology

Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi, watching a video, or listening to music

This particular model of iPad doesn’t compare to the far more expensive iPad Pro in terms of raw power, but just about every review of this device is positive. Cnet gave the device an 8.6 and said, “The 2018 entry-level iPad doesn’t add much, but it makes an already excellent tablet a better buy than ever.”

Walmart has this listed under its Black Friday Deals section, but it doesn’t offer an exact indication of when this price will last, so anyone interested should purchase the iPad soon.