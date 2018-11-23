Donald Trump Wikipedia Page Vandalized On Thanksgiving, Picture Replaced With Penis

The editors who added the phallic image have been banned from the site indefinitely.

Donald Trump’s critics got something to be thankful for on Thursday when his Wikipedia page was vandalized. As The Verge reports people asking Siri questions about the US president were greeted with the answer plus a preview of the Wikipedia page with a photo of a penis. The salacious photo did not appear with every search query, however.

According to The Verge, Wikipedia has confirmed that the editors behind the vandalism have been banned from the site “indefinitely.”

As you can imagine this isn’t the first time that Trump’s Wikipedia page has been vandalized. Mashable reports that during the early stages of the presidential election, the page was deleted twice in one day. When they deleted the page the second time, the editors wrote, “Let’s be fair, nobody cares about him.”

Thursday’s “dick pic” edit may have been inspired by the tweets that Donald Trump posted on Thanksgiving. While the holiday normally engenders feelings of gratitude, Trump’s messages were more on the negative side.

In one social media missive, he decried Chief Justice of The Supreme Court for his anti-Trump criticism.

“Justice Roberts can say what he wants, but the 9th Circuit is a complete & total disaster,” he tweeted at 7:21 in the morning on Thursday. “It is out of control, has a horrible reputation, is overturned more than any Circuit in the Country.”

Trump’s tweet seems to be inspired by Justice Roberts’ public criticism of Trump called a judge in the 9th Circuit and “Obama Judge.”

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts said in his statement, as reported by CNN. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them.

Trump threw a Happy Thanksgiving tweet into the mix but it was in all caps, the equivalent of yelling.

There’s no word yet on whether Trump has learned about the edit that was made on his Wikipedia page.

The Hill reports that Donald and Melania Trump held a Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-A-Lago, a location that he has called the “Southern White House” in the past.

According to the article, some of Trump’s children were also there including Barron and both of Trump’s daughters, Ivanka and Tiffany.

Even though his tweets that day were less than festive, it looks like Trump and his guest had a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

The Hill notes that the glitzy holiday dinner boasted chilled seafood items like jumbo shrimp, clams, and salad bar. The traditional Thanksgiving fare was present as well with a carving station that offered beef tenderloin, lamb, salmon, and turkey.