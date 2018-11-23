WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar’s Opponent Set For ‘WrestleMania 35,’ Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

It looks like a former Shield member could be stepping up to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship.

Even though it’s currently only November and WrestleMania isn’t until April of next year, there’s already all kinds of rumors circulating about just who Brock Lesnar is going to share the ring with in what could be the main event of the show. Now, the latest rumor comes from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, and he’s saying that Seth Rollins will be the man to face down “The Beast.”

Right now, Seth Rollins holds the Intercontinental Championship on Raw. He’s currently in a feud with fellow former Shield member Dean Ambrose, and that rivalry is just getting underway, with the two not having had a televised match yet.

The odds of WWE doing a champion-versus-champion match are fairly slim because the company usually wants to see both titles defended at its biggest event of the year. That means Rollins will need to drop that championship — likely to Dean Ambrose during their feud — in order to move into the Universal Championship picture.

Seth Rollins is actually a very logical person to go against Brock Lesnar as a babyface, since he’s one of the most over stars on that side. Presumably, the WrestleMania 35 match against Brock was probably going to go to Roman Reigns, but since he’s out with leukemia, the company needed someone to step in and take that spot.

According to the report, Roman Reigns will play into the feud between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar in some way, but we don’t know the specifics just yet. However, based on Raw this week and rumors we’ve heard, it’s clear that WWE isn’t shy about using Roman’s condition in story lines.

Brock Lesnar, WWE/UFC what is going down now https://t.co/3nM2XAQIH1 — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 23, 2018

Seth Rollins actually talked about the possibility of facing Lesnar on Delaware 105.9’s Rob Petree on Eagle 977 last year, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.

“If it were up to me, it would be tomorrow, ya know? But you got to wait for those title shots,” Rollins said. “Our champion currently is Brock Lesnar on Raw – our Universal Champion – and he is a force to be reckoned with. He is also somebody who chooses to defend his title and fight on his own time. So you really gotta be kind of lucky to land those title shots.”

As this is a rumor right now, and WWE has been known to change plans frequently based on crowd reaction, performance, and the general whims of Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania opponent could be someone completely different by the time the event rolls around.

In an effort to demonstrate what happens to those (even a phenomenal @WWE Champion) who dare to enter the Lair of the Beast, #YourHumbleAdvocate hereby presents @BrockLesnar vs @AJStylesOrg from last year's #SurvivorSeries!https://t.co/N1bgf8VPhr — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 17, 2018

WrestleMania 35 takes place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. The event is scheduled to happen on April 7, 2019. Along with WWE’s biggest event of the year, the area will also host a NXT TakeOver event, Monday Night Raw, and SmackDown Live.