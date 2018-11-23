Kim Kardashian Shares A Rare Photo From Her Youth On Instagram

On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Kim Kardashian recently shared a rare throwback photo on Instagram where she is featured with her two sisters, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

In the photograph, the young Kim is featured wearing a white silk top which she teamed with a pair of jeans and a black sash hanging over her shoulders. She accessorized with some large silver hoop earrings and wore minimum makeup.

Her sister Kourtney is featured wearing a black dress with a large matching belt, while Khloe Kardashian is seen wearing a black pencil skirt which she paired with a grey and black polka dot see-through shirt.

The picture in question garnered more than 425,000 likes and close to 5,300 comments within just one hour of going live. Per usual, fans and followers showered Kimberly and her sisters with compliments.

“A million blessings for you, happy Thanksgiving,” one fan commented. “You guys actually look the prettiest here [heart emoji] still beautiful now though,” another one wrote.

“You look prettier when you were younger, Kim,” another fan said. “You’ve always been beautiful you just believe it now,” another one said.

A lot of fans also said that Kourtney Kardashian is the only one who still looks the same as before and a lot of fans specifically mentioned her in their comments to praise her beauty.

But amid the compliments, there were also a lot of negative comments directed at Kim’s caption where she expressed her gratitude for “glowing up.” In her followers’ opinion, Kim should thank her plastic surgeon and her multiple surgical enhancements for the so-called “glow up.”

“Where in the he** did she go???? Why isn’t this Kim on TV?” one fan wrote, referring to Kim’s old looks when she hadn’t undergone surgical transformations.

“You should be thanking and tagging your surgeon, makeup, hair and stylist team,” another fan sarcastically reminded Kim and her sisters.

Kim wasn’t the only one in the family who shared throwback pictures on Thanksgiving, but per an article published by the Daily Mail, Kim’s mother Kris Jenner also took to Instagram and shared a throwback snap of the entire brood together on the holiday.

“Happy Thanksgiving Guys!!! I am so thankful for all of you. Thank you for all of your love and support always… what a gift life is,” the 63-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wrote in the caption.