Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Baby Photos Give Fans An Idea Of What Their Royal Kid Might Look Like

Royal fans, prepare for one of the cutest things you will ever see. Baby photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that was made into a collage by a Twitter user is not only adorable, but it’s also giving fans a sneak peek at what the future royal baby might look like. He or she is likely to inherit their infectious smiles, although time will only tell what other features might be more prominent.

For now, we can only watch Meghan’s baby bump get bigger, although she sometimes hides it under bulky clothing. However, her recent outing in a dazzling, sequined top was an amazing show of her growing bump, as she appeared to have a great pregnancy glow.

Betting in the UK has been underway for a while now on the gender and name of the future royal, as some are even betting that the duchess is going to have twins. Of course, everything is purely speculation at this point.

But it’s worth noting that Meghan’s pregnancy rumors were rampant in the weeks leading up to the official announcement, which were dismissed by some as completely ridiculous. However, others swore up and down that Markle was hiding a bump under a jacket at Eugenie’s wedding, and that a binder was placed in front of her stomach to do the same.

On the other hand, Whoopi noted that she believed the baby would look African American right before the official announcement, detailed the Inquisitr. That’s obviously a possibility, considering that Meghan is half African American and half Caucasian.

And in her previous life before she became a royal, Meghan described her biracial identity, and how it affected her growing up. This meant that some people assumed her mom was not her mom, but rather a “nanny” as they lived in The Valley in the 1970s which the duchess described as “not diverse.” In particular, she recounted a memory of her teacher telling her to choose a race for a class census, detailed Elle UK.