16-Year-Old Boy Stabs His Brother To Death After Arguing Over The TV Remote Control

A 16-year-old boy stabbed his 18-year-old brother after the two got into a heated argument over a TV remote control.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the incident took place on November 20 at their family apartment in Kirikkale, Anatolia, in Turkey. Police have detained the suspect.

Per the report, the two teenagers were watching TV together when they started arguing over which TV channel to watch. As a result, the younger brother lost his temper and ran into the kitchen where he picked up a knife.

Minutes after, he returned to the living room where his older brother was watching TV and stabbed him. Per the report, the 16-year-old suspect, only identified by his initials BK for legal reasons, fatally wounded his brother in the attack.

According to Turkish media, the teenagers’ family immediately called an ambulance that rushed the injured boy, identified as IBK, to the Kirikkale Ihtisas Hospital. The hospital’s emergency staff tried their best to save the 18-year-old boy’s life, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away.

This was the recent tragic incident in a series of events where someone lost their life over TV programs.

Per the Daily Mail report, a similar tragic incident took place in the Nakuru County of western Kenya where a 13-year-old girl took her own life after getting into an argument with her cousin over what to watch on TV.

Andras_csontos / Shutterstock

Similarly, another young student from Kenya’s Muranga County hanged himself from his bedroom ceiling and died after rowing with his cousin over which channel to watch on TV.

In March this year, a 9-year-old boy allegedly shot his 13-year-old sister in Mississippi after the two got into a heated argument over a video game controller.

Per a report by the BBC, the incident took place on a Saturday, March 17, when the two siblings started fighting as the sister would not give up the controller. Police said that the boy grabbed the gun and shot his sister on her head from behind which entered her brain.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the teenager was rushed to Memphis hospital where she died of her injuries. Per the story, it wasn’t clear how the boy obtained the gun.

When the incident took place, the children’s mother was in another room where she was busy feeding other kids, the report said.

“He’s just nine,” Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell told the Clarion Ledger. “I assume he’s seen this on video games or TV. I don’t know if he knew exactly what this would do. I can’t answer that. I do know it’s a tragedy,” he added, per the BBC.