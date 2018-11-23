Prince Charles Hints That Harry & Meghan May Choose Unusual Baby Name

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, only tied the knot on May 19 this year, but less than five months later the couple announced they were expecting their first child together, due in the spring of 2019. Since the announcement, fans of the royal couple have been feverishly wondering whether or not the family will be welcoming a little baby boy or a baby girl.

Another factor that is already making waves at the bookies is the possible name of Harry and Meghan’s unborn baby. As reported by Daily Mirror, Prince Charles, Harry’s father, has been chatting away at royal receptions about his imminent fourth grandchild, even joining in the speculation.

Harry and Meghan announced the duchess’ pregnancy just shortly after the couple touched down in Sydney for their first major international tour, which took them through Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand. As a result, fans’ baby-fever went into overdrive as everyone set their eagle-eye on Meghan stomach, waiting for the first sign of a bump.

Now, Prince Charles has hinted that the couple may have taken inspiration from their tour for Baby Sussex’s name.

“Incidentally ladies and gentlemen my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby. Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist.”

Presumably, Charles is referring to pop singer Kylie Minogue and cricketer Shane Warne as the female and male inspirations for Baby Sussex’s name. The Prince of Wales was speaking at the centenary celebration of Australia House, Australia’s oldest diplomatic post in London.

Many of the guests in attendance are Australian, or Australian expats, and all contribute to the relationship between the UK and Australia. Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, actor and dancer Adam Garcia, and author Kathy Lette were among the guests, along with comedian Barry Humphries, whose hopes for a royal baby named after one of his characters were dashed when Charles added, “But ladies and gentlemen I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les.”

Traditionally, royal babies are limited to a certain list from which they can be named. All three of Harry’s brother Prince William’s children bear historical names that have been carried proudly by their ancestors who ruled. Usually, royal babies are also afforded numerous names, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis all having three names.