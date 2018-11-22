Melania Trump Slammed For Her Thanksgiving Tweet

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump’s Thanksgiving Day tweet has hit completely the wrong tone, as many people saw irony in her message that Melania had somehow missed.

As reported by AOL, the tweet was met with plenty of criticism online, with netizens happy to point out Melania’s mistake.

“Wishing you all a very happy Thanksgiving!” Melania wrote on the social media site. “As we give thanks, let’s keep those who can’t be with their families in our thoughts today.”

At the time of writing, the tweet already had nearly 6,000 responses, with plenty of people sarcastically pointing out that Melania’s husband, U.S. President Donald Trump, has gone and separated about 5,000 troops from their families this year in what is widely considered to be an extremely expensive political stunt.

“You mean the troops your husband sent to the border for a political stunt … [whispers] which failed..?” one wrote, and another added, “Like the 5000 members of the military at the border.”

Others still pointed out that aside from the military men and women who have been sent away from their families to protect the border from a migrant caravan full of women and children, there are still children in detention centers who were separated from their parents upon entering the U.S. to seek asylum.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

“There are now more than 14,000 children that are moved in the middle of the night to different detention centers. These children are not getting any schoolwork. Millions of $ have been taken away from other budgets like cancer research,” one user wrote. Another decided to point to both the service men and women and the children, writing, “Like the children at the border? The soldiers at the border?”

While most focused on the fact that Melania was wishing families a happy Thanksgiving spent together, others focused on how else White House policy has negatively affected people and families around this supposed-to-be-happy holiday season.

Others still decided to use less savory language to insult Melania, calling her a low-life and other words that cannot be shared here. One accused her of spending a fortune in taxpayers’ money for her travels through Africa, even paying for a hotel in which she didn’t even stay. One woman suggested Melania “sit out the next two years quietly,” given that her husband has separated families for no other reason than to use them as political pawns before the midterm elections.