Donald Trump Threatens To Close The Border In A Special Thanksgiving Message

Thanksgiving is the day of the year when we as a nation celebrate the coming together of two very disparate people, white Europeans and Native Americans. They broke bread together, and the heartwarming story has become the basis of a holiday all about spending time with friends and family to share the autumn harvest bounty.

Donald Trump chose this day to make threats about closing the border. So we won’t be breaking any bread with our neighbors to the south for this particular holiday. We’ll be telling them to stay away instead.

The President said that he’s going to close the U.S. southern border for an unknown period of time, as Mexico has lost control of its side of the border, according to the Washington Times.

Trump was speaking with reporters from Mar-A-Lago, where he’s spending the Thanksgiving holiday. This is the Trump-owned golf resort that the President refers to as the “winter White House.”

While speaking with reporters, Trump talked about a number of topics. He spoke about immigration, the economy, and his own anger with recent court rulings against his executive orders. He also spoke about China, his own Cabinet, and acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker.

A federal judge recently blocked an executive order Trump wrote to change the U.S. asylum policy. There are currently thousands of immigrants from Honduras massing on the U.S. border in hopes of seeking asylum here. The immigrants are mainly families with children who are fleeing drug activity, gang violence, and widespread poverty in Central America.

This is the southern border where the caravan plans to cross This is why we voted for @realDonaldTrump #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/DqXKzJodTq — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 19, 2018

“These are not like normal, innocent people…These are people you talk to them and they start a fistfight,” he said of the immigrants.

On Wednesday, the White House authorized the use of lethal force by troops on the border against incoming immigrants.

There are currently thousands of immigrants camping in Tijuana, waiting for their chance to cross the border into the U.S.

Trump warned that he will shut down “the whole border…I mean, the whole border,” USA Today reports.

That’s a distance of about 2,000 miles.

“When they lose control of the border on the Mexico side, we just close the border.”

The State Department has estimated that $1.7 billion in services and goods, not to mention hundreds of thousands of human beings, legally cross the U.S.-Mexico border on a daily basis. Border states and the entire country would suffer economic consequences if the border were closed completely.

Trump has made similar border-closing threats in the past, saying as recently as last month that if Mexico and Central America can’t stop the caravan headed to the U.S., he would shut it down.

He has referred to the caravan of immigrants as an “invasion.” Around 8,000 U.S. troops have been deployed to the border to protect from the immigrants, which currently number around 6,000.