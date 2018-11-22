Bella Thorne Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Nude Instagram Pic That Even She Calls ‘Risky’

Bella Thorne is promoting her new “Thorne by Bella” line, and she’s shared a series of candy-inspired risqué photos. This time, she’s come out swinging with a nude Instagram photo that leaves nothing to the imagination. She had whipped cream smeared all over herself, and captioned it “gobble gobble” in the spirit of Thanksgiving. She also shared another photo on her Thorne by Bella Instagram from the same photoshoot, which was just as risqué as the other. There’s not much information about the new line so far, although there’s a website where her biggest fans can sign up for the latest updates.

Some of Bella’s fans reminisced about her more innocent days on Disney, while others applauded her choice to share these photos. One fan noted, “I love how confident and open you are about who you are. Never let opinions change that. It’s powerful to be able to be yourself in a world filled with judgment. Power to you.”

An Instagram Story shows Bella grabbing her face with a “scared” sort of look as she captioned it, “Oh sh*t that insta I posted is risky.” All in all, it looks like Thorne’s fans are in support of her new picture.

In other news, Bella’s collaboration with Dani Thorne is available right now on the Filthy Fangs shop. Fans have to buy what they want while they can because everything is only available for a limited time. These include merchandise with the logo of bleeding vampire fangs, along with other pieces that feature the brand’s name.

But when it comes to her body, Bella’s opened up before about how her perceptions have changed over the years to Vulture.

“Yeah. Definitely. As I’m getting older, I’ve become more open and somehow more private at the same time, and I now how that sounds. My body, uh, how do I put this? I used to be so comfortable, you know; my sister and I used to change on the beach in Florida in front of everybody like it was nothing. I kinda never had a sacred feeling about my body. Things have changed as I’ve gotten older and made mistakes.”

But with that being said, it looks like Thorne is okay with being more vulnerable on social media. Some of her other candy-themed photoshoots include her posing in lingerie on a bed of candy, and another that showed her completely covered in chocolate.