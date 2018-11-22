On Thanksgiving, Trump Says He’s Thankful For Himself And The ‘Tremendous Difference’ He Has Made

'This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you won’t believe it.'

In a Thanksgiving message congruent with his trademark braggadocio, President Donald Trump stated that he is thankful for himself, his presidency, and the “tremendous difference” he claims to have made for the United States, the Daily Beast reports. Speaking by telephone to reporters and members of the military on Thanksgiving, President Trump gave the following remarks after being asked what he is most thankful for.

“For having a great family and for having made a tremendous difference in this country — I made a tremendous difference in the country. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office that you won’t believe it.”

Trump added that he has been in contact with other world leaders who, he claims, are impressed with the progress the country has made under him. “We cannot believe the difference in strength between the United States now and the United States two years ago,” is how other world leaders allegedly keep praising the president. Throughout the entirety of his Thanksgiving call, Trump kept discussing politics, according to CNN.

Apart from praising himself and his administration’s alleged accomplishments, Trump discussed immigration, trade, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, relations with Saudi Arabia, and the Jamal Khashoggi case. Immigration and the supposed “crisis” at the United States-Mexico border was the prevailing theme of Trump’s Thanksgiving message. Trump used Thanksgiving as an opportunity to threaten to close the Southern border, making it clear that the troops have his authority to use lethal force, according to Slate. The POTUS also threatened a government shutdown over immigration, adding that he will veto spending bills if Congress refuses to appease him.

REPORTER: Mr. President, what are you most thankful for? TRUMP: "For having a great family & for having made a tremendous difference in this country. I've made a tremendous difference. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office" Completely beyond parody pic.twitter.com/XTYB8OuyK4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 22, 2018

Newsweek reports that Trump – who spent Thanksgiving at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida – gave remarks that stand in stark contrast to former President Barack Obama’s Thanksgiving message to Americans. Obama stated that he is thankful for the “next generation of leaders” via Twitter. Trump, however, posted a video message to social media praising law enforcement officials, military personnel, and firefighters.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Trump’s insistence on maintaining a hardline immigration stance appears to be causing the West Wing to implode, as White House officials reportedly engage in vicious verbal altercations in behind-closed-door meetings, with some questioning the constitutionality of Trump’s decisions, while others keep pushing for more hawkish policies.

Trump says he’s thankful for himself this Thanksgiving ???? https://t.co/iUhFmVy1F8 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 22, 2018

The administration is currently doing seemingly everything it can to impose radical restrictions on immigration, in particular on asylum seekers. One of the proposed policies was blocked by Judge Jon S. Tigar of the United States District Court in San Francisco. The pushback to his administration’s policies appears to have angered the POTUS, who did not miss a chance – even though it’s Thanksgiving – to discuss what he perceives to be enemies of his agenda while praising his own accomplishments.