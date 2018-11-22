Demi Rose Exposes Some Major Cleavage In New Instagram Photo

Demi Rose is famous for her racy Instagram photos and her curvaceous physique, and she exactly knows how to leave her fans asking for more every time she posts a new picture.

The 23-year-old hottie recently posted an eye-popping picture of herself on Instagram where she is featured wearing a navy Grecian-style wrap dress that exposed ample cleavage. Not only that, but the risque thigh-high slit of the dress also provided a glimpse of her long, well-toned legs as she struck a side pose for the camera to flaunt her envy-inducing figure.

The British glamour model accessorized with a chic chain-strap silver handbag and completed her look with a pair of pointed perspex heels that accentuated her legs. She highlighted her features with soft brown makeup and dressed her beautiful brown tresses into elegant waves.

Within an hour of going live, the picture was liked 104,000 times and Demi’s fans and followers left more than 700 comments on her picture, where they complimented her on her sexy figure as well as her beauty and style.

“Wow you’re so beautiful and also so flawless,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “Thank You Lord!!!!! For giving us men beautiful women like Demi,” another devout fan wrote.

Demi posted another picture earlier where she is featured wearing the same dress as she posed against a flower vase. In the other picture — which garnered 137k likes — Demi provided an up-close view of her beautiful face as well as her never-ending cleavage.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, Demi Rose wore the beautiful navy gown from the luxury label to attend the House Of CB’s Influencer dinner at Mayfair’s Sexy Fish restaurant in London on Wednesday evening.

Demi also posted a series of Instagram stories from the event where she is featured with some fellow celebrities and is seen enjoying a scrumptious meal and drinks at the high-end restaurant.

Per the Daily Mail, Demi rose also recently provided her followers a glimpse of her beauty regimen by sharing a video of herself while getting non-surgical liposuction from her kitchen in London. In the video, Rose sent pulses racing as she “laid in a pair of tiny pants while celebrity beautician Shane Cooper applied a bespoke treatment to her very perky posterior.”

“‘Everything I do is completely tailored to each client. For Demi we are focusing on cellulite reduction, lifting, muscle toning, skin tightening and body contouring,” Shane Cooper wrote on his Instagram account where he posted a video of Demi getting the procedure done. “Cellulite is normal and common in women. No matter what shape, size or life style.”