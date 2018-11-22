Chanel West Coast Dons Tiny Bikini To Celebrate Thanksgiving On Instagram

Chanel West Coast shared a bikini pic on Instagram with her fans on Thanksgiving, admitting that “this pic has nothing to do with thanksgiving other than the color scheme is very thanksgiving-ish.”

She went on to list all of the things which she’s thankful for, including the “confidence to post pics like this even when deep down I’m slightly insecure about my little belly.” The rapper wore a festive top with big green bows, along with a tiny bikini bottom and some matching boots. The green shoes were chunky and had yellow laces. Chanel modeled on a sofa while wearing her hair down in curls.

Yesterday, she prefaced the new photo with one of her wearing the same outfit, this time seen sitting on the ground. Both posts got tons of love, as her fans exclaimed that she’s “perfect,” and “just so beautiful it hurts.” One user wrote in the comments section, “thank you for being you, ur epic.”

West Coast’s other recent photos show her having a blast, with one captioned “Always the life of the party.” In this image, she wore a pink wig, along with bright red lips and a leather jacket. Confetti was being blown around — adding to the party vibe. It looked like Chanel also wore a plaid miniskirt, too — along with some thigh-high boots. Her jewelry was amazing, including a glittery choker that said, “Girl,” and some long-chained necklaces.

The Ridiculousness TV star has opened up before about how her fans sometimes don’t know how to “put two personalities together.” After all, the Chanel that people see on the humorous TV show can be different than the rapper on the stage, per Chanel’s comments to Hollywood Life.

“If you actually go Google… Adele has the goofiest laugh ever. Wiz Khalifa has the goofiest laugh ever, but you know them for being artists. Nobody’s gonna care that they got a goofy laugh. Me, on the other hand, you know me for my goofy laugh first, so then going and hearing my music as art… I just think a lot of people like to hate on me.”

And while Chanel might have problems getting her fans to know her as a rapper first and foremost, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. After all, her giggling on Ridiculousness has become a staple of the show over the years.

At any rate, West Coast seems to be enjoying her Thanksgiving, sharing her moments on Instagram Stories. This included a shot from a plane in Los Angeles, along with a book cover called The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck.