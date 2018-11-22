Kylie Jenner Shares A Rare Family Photo On Instagram For Thanksgiving, Garners 3 Million Likes In 30 Minutes

Kylie Jenner recently shared an adorable family photo on Instagram for Thanksgiving where she is featured with her boyfriend Travis Scott and 9-month-old daughter Stormi.

The picture — that shows both the parents planting a sweet smooch on the baby’s cheeks — instantly melted 3 million hearts in less than 30 minutes and garnered close to 25,000 comments.

Referring to her beautiful, little family, the 21-year-old makeup mogul kept the caption simple by saying “thankful.” Kylie’s fans and followers showered her with Thanksgiving messages, best wishes, and prayers.

“You have every reason to be thankful,” one fan commented on the picture. “You are wonderful together,” a female fan wrote. “You Both have a Beautiful Baby Girl, Happy Holiday,” another fan wrote in the comments section. “Love, love, love this picture,” a commentator said.

Some fans also commented on how gorgeous Kylie looked in the black-and-white picture, where she is featured wearing a black top which she accessorized with several pieces of jewelry including large band rings and diamond earrings.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore her peroxide-blonde tresses down and she “accentuated her looks with smokey eyes and shiny lip.”

She also took to her Twitter account to honor her 25.7 million fans and wrote that she is thankful to have them in her life. And from her posts, it can be seen that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters couldn’t wait for the holiday as she tweeted yesterday that she “can’t wait to eat [her] body weight in Thanksgiving food.”

However, she also acknowledged her privileged life and revealed her giving side by helping the poor and the needy.

“I feel very thankful I was able to provide Thanksgiving meals this year to people in need of one. It’s important we spread the love.”

Fans appreciated the gesture and admired her even more for her kindness and thoughtfulness.

“Thank you for being such a kindhearted and humble soul, love you so much!” one of her friends replied to the tweet. “I always knew u were the most generous Jenner-Kardashian sister,” another one said. While another fan replied with the following words.

“You’re my favorite. I love you with all my heart. God bless you always.”

Per the Daily Mail article, Kylie wasn’t the only one to take to her social media to share holiday messages with their fans. On the occasion, Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner also posted a throwback Instagram snap of the entire family together on the holiday, where one can see little Kylie smiling at the camera.