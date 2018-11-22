Rihanna Flaunts Curves In Naughty High-Leg Bikini In Racy Topless Instagram Pic

Rihanna has given us many reasons to be grateful on Thanksgiving Day. The 30-year-old singer went topless on her latest Instagram post and showed off why her lingerie is giving Victoria’s Secret a run for their money.

The savvy businesswoman dropped a new photo of herself in her Savage X Fenty line lingerie on Turkey Day. Rihanna knows exactly how to use her platform to take advantage of the holiday sales and the festive spirit with a pic that shows how sexy a pair of high-leg bikini cotton panties and a bare back can be.

Rihanna opted to ditch the top and bare all in this highly seductive post. Completely topless, the Barbadian beauty wears a sultry red, high-leg bikini that cleaves to her voluptuous backside and shows off her firm booty. With the words “naughty” etched in white on the black waistband, there can be little doubt as to the wearer’s intentions.

The Loyalty singer also wore see-through black thigh-high stockings and killer heels which accentuated her long, lean legs. Rihanna’s accessories were kept to a minimum but exuded sex appeal. She wore long black velvet gloves which clung to her tight forearms and dangling earrings which can be glimpsed through her dark hair.

Rihanna does not play the demure coy girl in this photo and her hair and makeup reflect that. Her long, black hair is styled into a side path and smoothed at the top. Loose, tumbling in soft waves down the pillow and down her back right to her waist, some tresses tease and touch the black waistband of her panties. The tattoo on her derriere peeks out from beneath the lingerie and it simply means “lover” in Tibetan. Her dark, smoky eyes sport a “come-hither” look enhanced by a bold, red lip.

The “Shine Bright Like a Diamond” singer knows how to work a camera and played up her gorgeous looks for the camera. Rihanna and her naughty lingerie posed on crisp white sheets which are ruffled

In Rihanna’s own words, “We getting NAUGHTY-not-NICE this season!” she captioned the pictured. She wanted to let her 65.9 million followers know that her lingerie range is now available and has been heavily discounted for a limited time period.

In the hour since the star posted the photo, it has gained close to 1.5 million likes. Her fans are in awe of Rihanna, her talent, and her amazing body. One fan notes “I’m very thankful for this picture,” while Queen Riri also received quite a few proposals.

It appears as if the Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty owner will have no lack of orders. More importantly, Rihanna fans will be thrilled to that she is said to be working on a new album.