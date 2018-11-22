Lauryn Hill Apologizes To European Fans For Arriving Two Hours Late To Concerts

R&B singer Lauryn Hill is in hot water with fans in Brussels and Paris after she showed up to her concerts late, earlier this week. Hill reportedly left concert-goers waiting in the cold for two hours before the singer finally arrived, performing for only 30 minutes, Billboard reported.

Hill, who just began the European leg of her Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary tour, took to social media to apologize for her tardiness. In a lengthy statement, she blamed the incident on the time difference.

“We’re working through the kinks of moving the production to Europe, with time changes and curfew restrictions, we’ve had a few challenges in these early shows,” the statement read.

Hill went on to express how thankful she is for her the support, patience, and understanding of her fans.

“With deep gratitude I come on stage to perform an album that means so much to so many. Every day we push past inertia to present something sincere,” Hill wrote.

Despite the troubles with her early shows, Hill said that her team is excited to move forward with the rest of her European tour.

She has been late twice so far on her Miseducation tour. She arrived late to her scheduled performance at Forest National in Brussels, Belgium, on November 18 — and then again to her performance at AccorHotel Arena in Paris, France, on November 20.

Lauryn Hill issues apology after arriving to European shows 2 hours late, performing for 30 minutes. What else is new? https://t.co/qBGKG3Hlxv pic.twitter.com/pcItAG9LCG — Complex (@Complex) November 21, 2018

Many of the fans in attendance were upset by the large delay. Eventually, the audience began booing, per Twitter user Jewel Wicker.

Other fans responded to Hill’s statement in anger, according to Complex. One fan from Paris asked that all concert-goers be refunded their money.

“You’re joking, right? Better refund your « dear » audience for tonight. That would be the only truth we can accept,” they wrote.

Hill has a history of arriving late to her shows. The singer has explained in the past that she often has trouble “aligning [her] energy with the time, trying to make it available for others,” Atlanta Black Star reported.

She assured fans that she isn’t late because she doesn’t care. On the contrary, Hill loves and respects her fans.

Despite the challenges that Hill and her crew faced in the beginning of the tour, the singer will continue performing throughout Europe. Hill’s next show will be at SSE Hydro in Glasgow on November 23, according to Lineup Magazine. Next week, she is scheduled to perform in Manchester, Birmingham, Dublin, and London.