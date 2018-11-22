And Altschul also makes fans just a bit wiser with a Thanksgiving fact.

Nobody can say that Southern Charm star Patricia Altschul doesn’t have a sense of humor. This year to wish her fans a Happy Thanksgiving, she presented cast member Cameran Eubank’s baby, Palmer Wimberly, as the turkey on a platter for her holiday Instagram post.

And what would a Patricia post be without dropping some knowledge for your edification? Altschul blew some minds on Twitter when she explained to people that the Thanksgiving feast in Massachusetts was not the first Thanksgiving.

“Berkeley Plantation in Virginia was the site of the First Thanksgiving in 1619…..also where I had a deb party a few years later!”

Some of her Twitter followers argued that no, they are from New England, and that is where the Pilgrims sat down with the Native Americans and broke bread for the first time to give thanks.

But Mrs. Altschul wasn’t having it and included a link to a story in Garden & Gun to back up her statement about the 1619 feast at Berkeley Plantation.

The article opens by telling you to forget everything that you were taught in grade school.

“Forget what you learned in elementary school about Plymouth Rock and the Pilgrims because it turns out that America’s first recorded English Thanksgiving—Native Americans had been giving thanks during the harvest season for centuries—was a Southern one, held in Virginia in 1619.”

Information about this first and original feast, which then took place annually until the Virginia Settlement was wiped out by an attack by the Powhatan tribe in 1622, was discovered by Dr. Lyon Tyler, son of President John Tyler, the head of the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Tyler made this discovery of the original papers while doing research at the New York Public Library in 1931.

“Captain John Woodlief’s journey from Bristol, England, to the New World in 1619. Along with thirty-five settlers, Woodlief traveled across the Atlantic on the Good Ship Margaret and sailed up the James River to what is now Berkeley Plantation, where they made landfall on December 4, 1619—one year and seventeen days before the Pilgrims arrived in Massachusetts.”

If that wasn’t enough proof, Atschul then shared a link to an article from the Smithsonian Magazine to fill in the additional details. Journalist Matt Blitz confirmed that Virginia indeed holds the title for the first Thanksgiving feast, which is said to have lasted three days.

“A year and 17 days before those Pilgrims ever stepped foot upon New England soil, a group of English settlers led by Captain John Woodlief landed at today’s Berkeley Plantation, 24 miles southwest of Richmond. After they arrived on the shores of the James River, the settlers got on their knees and gave thanks for their safe passage.”