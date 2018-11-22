WWE Rumor: Dolph Ziggler Working With A Foot Injury

The Superstar apparently suffered an injury at some point recently, though it's not clear exactly when and if he'll miss any time.

The WWE can’t seem to dodge a bullet when it comes to the injury bug, and now it appears that another top star might be suffering from some sort of injury. This time, it’s Dolph Ziggler who appears to be suffering from a foot injury, as reported by Post Wrestling’s John Pollock (via SportsKeeda).

Unfortunately, not much is known about Ziggler’s supposed injury at this time. Pollock’s report indicates that it is a foot injury, but we don’t know which foot is injured and exactly when said injury took place. We also haven’t heard whether the injury would cause Dolph Ziggler to miss any time in the ring, or if this is the sort of injury that he can simply work through.

WWE has just lost two top stars to injury and illness. First, as reported by Inquisitr, Roman Reigns is suffering from leukemia, and he’ll be out of the ring for the foreseeable future. Just this week on Raw, the WWE wrote Braun Strowmann, one of the company’s top babyfaces, off of TV due to a real-life elbow injury that’ll require surgery.

Ziggler has been a major character on WWE’s Monday Night Raw brand where he and Drew Galloway are a top heel unit. Galloway seems to be earmarked to be a top guy within the company, and Ziggler is always a constant member of the upper mid-card. While he’s not on the path to hold any championships in story line, he consistently puts on fantastic matches and is always involved in key stories. Losing him for any length of time would be a major blow to WWE.

#WWEStarrcade is BACK! You can catch the action in a special broadcast, streaming THIS SUNDAY at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on @WWENetwork. https://t.co/8iMdsYgJrT — WWE (@WWE) November 19, 2018

This Saturday (airing on the WWE Network on Sunday in edited form) the WWE is having its WWE Network special Starrcade, and while Ziggler is advertised to appear at the event, the card that’s available at this point doesn’t show him as having a match.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter lists the Starrcade card as follows:

Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins defending against Dean Ambrose in a steel cage match

AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match

United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defending against Rey Mysterio

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus defending against The New Day

Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre

The Miz vs. Rusev (w/ Lana)

An Elias concert segment with Ric Flair

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Dolph Ziggler also advertised

It’ll be interesting to see if Dolph Ziggler does anything physical at the event, or if WWE keeps things to a minimum to allow him to heal from the alleged injury.