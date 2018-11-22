Twitter Schools Donald Trump After He Claims ‘Extended Cold Blast’ Negates Global Warming

The president has drawn plenty of attention for his recent controversial statements regarding climate change. First he blamed the fires ravaging California on “poor forest management,” and a lack of raking the leaves in the forests — and then he commented on the recent “extended cold blast” in the United States.

As reported by the Evening Standard, some Twitter users have ridiculed Trump for trying to explain away concerns over climate change by pointing out that there has been a cold front sweeping through the north-eastern states of the U.S. The cold front has left the country in the midst of the coldest Thanksgiving in more than a century, and looking set for a freezing cold winter to follow.

“Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS,” he posted on Twitter. “Whatever happened to Global Warming?”

Global warming does not only create a warming trend across the globe, but a complete climate shift — one that can result in short-term weather events that are out of the ordinary.

As usual with a tweet from the president, plenty of people hit back at Trump with angry or funny answers on Twitter, with more than 77,000 responses being made to his tweet as of the writing of this article. Most of the responses sought to mock the president for his contrary position to the concept of climate change.

Plenty of GIFs also made the rounds in response to Trump’s tweet, with some users unable to reconcile the difference of opinion the president seems to have in comparison to said Twitter accounts on the issue of climate change.

Some begged for Trump’s presidency to end, and others suggested that he end it violently by “taking a long walk off a short pier.”

While many were just amused by Trump’s position on the topic, his controversial stance has some experts in the field concerned about the consequences of a leader who denies climate change. Per a previous report by the Inquisitr, Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann called Trump “a dangerous clown” for his beliefs, who “cannot be taken seriously on any topic.”

Other scientists made attempts to explain climate change, and show how the global temperature has risen since pre-industrial times. While all around the globe world leaders are working towards more environmentally friendly practices in all sectors, per the Guardian, Trump has been systematically rolling back environmental protections and policies that have been put into place over the past few decades in the United States. He also regularly shares his skepticism via Twitter.