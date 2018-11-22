Stella Maxwell Goes All Out In Sexy Instagram Video Wearing Black Bra & Pants

Stella Maxwell wanted to get her fans excited for the December 2nd airing of this year’s Victoria’s Fashion show, and it looks like it’s working. The model posted an Instagram video of herself working the cameras in a black bra and pants with a belt, as she posed on her knees with her hair down. Stella said in the captions, “Gotta get real with it,” as fans responded with their compliments like “Wow,” “Pretty woman,” and “We love you Stella.”

It’s an exciting time for Maxwell, considering she just won the 2018 Model of the Year award from GQ Portugal. She commemorated the moment by sharing a photo of herself wearing a slinky, silver dress with cut-outs on her midriffs and sides, which she wore to the awards ceremony. The cut-outs and base of the dress was made up of sheer fabric, while the rest of the ensemble was covered in glittery strips of silver beading. The dress also had a very low v-neck and halter-like straps.

Stella also showed off her goofy side with a second photo in the dress, where she took a big bite of dessert. People chimed in with their congratulatory messages, as many fans let her know that she deserved the award.

Of course, VS fans are looking forward to the fashion show, which is one of the biggest industry events every year. The models often get asked what it’s like to walk the runway in skimpy lingerie, and this is what Stella said about it, according to ET.

“The message I want to send out is that women are sexy. We have girls from all over the world in the show – it’s just a very sexy and confident role and situation you are lucky to be in. I personally really enjoy it and really enjoy the moment of the runway show. I think it’s all about feeling good AND looking amazing.”

But that’s not to say that it’s easy or something that comes without work or support. Maxwell described how the other models are there for each other throughout the show.

“We really promote that when we see each other, and we are always really excited for each other. We are the ones who know how hard it is to even get to walk in the show. Every girl is just so excited. It’s a milestone in every girl’s career. We are a family.”

Plus, the models have to stick to a rigorous fitness routine in the weeks leading up to the taping. Some women even share their workout sessions on Instagram, which gives fans an inside look into the work it takes to maintain their physique.