Tammy Hembrow Posts Casting Call To Find A New Instagram Model To Pose For Her Active-Wear Brand

Instagram model Tammy Hembrow is searching for the next big model to pose for her active-wear brand Saski Collection, reported the Daily Mail. She has posted a casting call to find four women and their friends who are willing to fly to her hometown of Queensland, Australia, to participate in the photoshoot.

Earlier this month, the model posted the casting call on her Saski Collection blog.

“Are you our next Saski Girl? We’re looking for four girls and their besties to join the Saski squad for a day and be a part of our next #SASKIGIRL campaign. We’ll be showcasing women that embody strength, beauty and uniqueness and rock it with confidence.”

She went on to describe the conditions for the contest and how to enter. First, applicants must upload a full-body photo to Instagram and tag the brand’s account, @saskicollection, in addition to tagging their best friend. However, the best friend also needs to upload their own full-body photo.

The post goes on to describe the conditions necessary to be considered as one of the winners. The photo must have clear lighting and go easy on the filters. It should also be captioned with the hashtags #saskigirlcasting and #saskicollection while the caption itself should include a description of what being a #saskigirl means to the applicant. The final condition is that applicants must follow the brand on their key social media pages. Tammy Hembrow / Instagram

The winners of the contest will be announced on November 23, 2018 and the date of the photoshoot will be announced shortly after that.

Although winners must purchase their own transportation and accommodation, the photoshoot includes some perks – aside from modeling alongside the fitness guru, of course. The full photoshoot includes hair and makeup by the Saski glam team and a Saski Collection gift box.

The mom-of-two often posts photos of herself dressed in active-wear from her collection while working out at the gym. On Thursday, Tammy posted a photo of herself wearing Saski Collection’s Seamless Booty Shorts in grey and a matching grey sports bra. The thick waistband of the shorts reads “Saski” while their tight fit outlines the model’s muscles and perky backside. Tammy snapped the photo in the gym standing in front of several exercise machines with the phone blocking her face. Viewers can see her blonde hair pulled back in a ponytail and large white headphones over her ears.

The Australian native wrote “@saskicollection” over the photo and added a peach emoji that read “peachy” next to her sculpted backside.