Diane Kruger Sends Out Sweet Thanksgiving Message To Boyfriend Norman Reedus

Diane Kruger is thankful for many things, but especially her boyfriend Norma Reedus. The 42-year-old actress posted an emotional message on Instagram on Wednesday saying that she was thankful for this year and that she counts her “lucky stars to have met” Reedus.

The couple has been dating for two years after meeting on the set of their movie Sky in 2015, though things weren’t official until the couple was seen snogging in public in 2017. No doubt, part of what makes this year so amazing for Kruger is that the pair just recently welcomed a new addition to their family. Baby Kruger-Reedus was born on November 2. She is Kruger’s first child, and the second for Reedus, who has a son with his ex Helena Christensen.

The couple hasn’t revealed the name of their new daughter or shared any snaps of the new bundle of joy.

The German-born star announced that they were expecting when the actress posted a photo of herself on Instagram. In the black and white image, Kruger is looking off camera, and the only caption is a pair of footprints. Prior to the announcement, the actress had fueled rumors after she was seen avoiding alcohol and wearing a draped, flowing gown on the red carpet at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Clearly, family life is working for Kruger.

“Favorite time of the year ♥️ Happy Thanksgiving everyone ♥️ I have A LOT to be thankful for this year and I count my lucky stars to have met you @bigbaldhead and for sharing life’s many blessings with you ♥️” she shared to her 790,000 followers on Instagram.

Friends close to the couple told Us Weekly that the pair gets along great, despite the fact that they are “opposites.” A source told the magazine that the duo is “so different” from one another, but that the relationship really works.

According to the source, Kruger is “so buttoned up and put together. The 49-year-old Walking Dead actor, however, is “rough around the edges.” But the difference adds up to a whole because the pair “complement one another.”

“Norman is the best guy ever and would do anything for a friend,” the source said. “He takes care of people and is there in a second if anyone needs him.”

Prior to meeting Reedus, Kruger was married to French actor and film director Guillaume Canet from 2001 to 2006. She also dated actor Joshua Jackson from 2006 to 2016.