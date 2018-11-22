Rita Ora Suffers Lip Sync Fail During Live Macy’s Parade Performance

Rita suffered an epic lip sync fail during her live Macy's Parade performance.

Rita Ora made the trip from her home in London to attend and perform at the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City. Unfortunately, the Fifty Shades of Grey star suffered a major lip sync fail during her live Macy’s Parade performance.

The 27-year-old singer’s performance aired live on NBC. As those who have been following Ora know, she’s been doing a significant number of performances lately to support the release of her album, Phoenix, which is slated to drop tomorrow on November 23.

While Rita is known for her sizzling style, she kept things family-friend with a large puffy black coat while she performed “Let You Love Me.” The brisk 20 degree temperatures of NYC during the Macy’s Parade this year likely played a role in Ora’s choice in ensemble.

Ora is just one of many stars performing during this years Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Other performers include Diana Ross, John Legend, Martina McBride, Ashley Tisdale, Pentatonix, and Sugarland.

According to Hollywood Life, Rita is headed to Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth following her Macy’s performance before touring across Asia during the next few weeks. Ora will get to take a bit of a break before traveling to Oslo, Norway for the European portion of her tour in April. The singer is then expected to tour the U.S. during the summer of 2019.